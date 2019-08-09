Friendly Hills Bank Reports Second Quarter Results





WHITTIER, Calif., Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friendly Hills Bank (the "bank") (OTCBB:FHLB) reported results for the second quarter of 2019.



For the six months period ending June 30, 2019, the bank reported net income of $619,000 or $0.31 per diluted share of common stock. The bank reported net income of $380,000 or $0.20 per diluted share of common stock for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

As of June 30, 2019, the bank reported total assets of $157.0 million, a 2% increase from $154.5 million as of June 30, 2018. The bank's loan portfolio, net of unearned income, increased 24% from $79.1 million as of June 30, 2018, to $98.2 million as of June 30, 2019. The portfolio remains diversified with $29.1 million or 30% in Commercial & Industrial Loans to local businesses (including $17.3 million in Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans), $41.5 million or 42% in Commercial Real Estate Loans to investors and $22.1 million or 23% in Residential Real Estate Loans to investors. The bank has an additional $24.4 million in unfunded loan commitments.

The bank's overall deposit base has remained at $116.0 million in the twelve months ended June 30, 2019. Non-interest bearing deposits remain a substantial part of the deposit base (40%), increasing from $45.2 million as of June 30, 2018, to $46.5 million as of June 30, 2019. During the same time period, interest-bearing deposits decreased from $70.8 million as of June 30, 2018, to $69.5 million on June 30, 2019.

At June 30, 2019, shareholders' equity was $18.5 million and the bank's total risk-based capital ratio was 17%, significantly exceeding the "well-capitalized" level of 10% prescribed under regulatory requirements. The bank also continues to maintain substantial liquidity positions, retaining significant balances of liquidity as well as available collateralized borrowings and other potential sources of liquidity.

"We are pleased to report a strong growth in net income over the past quarter which is primarily attributable to an increase in our loan portfolio and control of our expense base," commented Jeffrey K. Ball, Chief Executive Officer. "We were able to achieve this loan growth while maintaining strong asset quality and a consistent approach to underwriting recognizing the potential for softness in the domestic economy longer term. Although deposits remained flat in comparison to a year ago, the composition continues to be favorable in terms of our cost of funds and reflects the continued variance attributable to having such a large percentage of deposits in core deposits. The bank continues to maintain a strong liquidity position and sufficient capital to support continued long term growth of the company."





Company Profile:

Friendly Hills Bank is a community bank which was formed to primarily serve the Southern California communities of eastern Los Angeles County and northern Orange County. The bank was established in 2006 by prominent members of the local community who were seeking to provide the market with an alternative to the larger financial institutions in the area. In addition to traditional banking services, Friendly Hills Bank also offers Business Services products which allow small-to-medium size businesses to operate more efficiently. The bank is headquartered in Whittier, California with an additional branch office in Santa Fe Springs, California. For more information on the bank, please visit www.friendlyhillsbank.com or call 562-947-1920.

Forward Looking Statements:

The numbers in this press release are unaudited. Statements such as those regarding the anticipated development and expansion of Friendly Hills Bank's business, and the intent, belief or current expectations of the bank, its directors or its officers, are "forward looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the local and national economy, the bank's performance, including its ability to generate loan and deposit growth, changes in interest rates, and regulatory matters.







Friendly Hills Bank Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share information) 6/30/19 12/31/18 6/30/18 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 4,558 $ 3,278 $ 4,268 Interest bearing deposits with other financial institutions 4,055 3,450 17,327 Cash and Cash Equivalents 8,613 6,728 21,595 Investment securities available-for-sale 43,476 53,462 47,157 Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock 2,705 2,590 2,430 Loans, net of unearned income 98,163 86,135 79,098 Allowance for loan losses (1,525 ) (1,525 ) (1,525 ) Net Loans 96,638 84,610 77,573 Premises and equipment, net 614 335 365 Bank owned life insurance 3,679 3,637 3,595 Deferred tax asset 236 177 752 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 1,008 1,074 985 Total Assets $ 156,969 $ 152,613 $ 154,452 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 46,483 $ 43,803 $ 45,201 Interest-bearing deposits 69,492 78,438 70,793 Total Deposits 115,975 122,241 115,994 FHLB advances 21,570 12,750 21,750 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 934 629 654 Total Liabilities 138,479 135,620 138,398 Shareholders' Equity Common stock, no par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized: 1,997,993 shares issued and outstanding as of 6/30/19 15,958 15,958 15,958 1,979,993 shares issued and outstanding as of 12/31/18 Additional paid-in-capital 1,436 1,293 1,293 Accumulated deficit 1,176 557 30 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (80 ) (815 ) (1,227 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 18,490 16,993 16,054 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 156,969 $ 152,613 $ 154,452 Book Value Per Share $ 9.25 $ 8.58 $ 8.11





Friendly Hills Bank Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share information) For the six For the six months ended months ended 6/30/19 6/30/18 Interest Income $ 3,040 $ 2,673 Interest Expense 289 232 Net Interest Income 2,751 2,441 Provision for Loan Losses 0 0 Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 2,751 2,441 Noninterest Income 247 234 Noninterest Expense 2,177 2,150 Non-Recurring Items 44 1 Income before Provision for Income Taxes 865 526 (Provision) Benefit for Income Taxes (246 ) (146 ) Net Income $ 619 $ 380 Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.31 $ 0.20

