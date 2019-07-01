Frequency Electronics, Inc. (FEI) Announces Launch of Ultra-Stable Oscillator as part of Jet Propulsion Laboratory Deep Space Atomic Clock (DSAC) Mission





MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ-FEIM) announced that NASA's launch of the Deep Space Atomic Clock (DSAC) on June 25th carried along with it Frequency Electronics (FEI), Inc.'s Ultra-stable Oscillator (USO). The USO, designed and manufactured by FEI, provides state of the art short term stability and serves as the local oscillator reference for the DSAC.



Stanton Sloane, FEI's CEO, commented, "We are extremely proud to play a part in the DSAC technology demonstration mission. Advancing technology is a core principle at FEI and we are pleased to provide one of the key elements for DSAC, which is intended to do exactly that."

FEI has a 50-year track record of producing high performance electronics for NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, dating back to the Voyager program. FEI technology has helped us understand our solar system, explore the universe, measure earth's climate, carry astronauts to orbit and enable their communications once there.

