FreightCar America, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results



Company reports positive gross margin; ‘Back to Basics' strategy remains solidly on track with new product launches, cost reductions, and footprint consolidation

CHICAGO, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Business Highlights

Second quarter revenue of $73.7 million on deliveries of 729 units

Second quarter net loss of $15.9 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, which includes $10.5 million of one-time items in the period

Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted certificates of deposit of $71.5 million at June 30, 2019, an increase of $2.8 million as compared to the first quarter of 2019

Backlog as of June 30, 2019 totaled 1,121 railcars with an aggregate value of approximately $96 million

Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, the Company received additional orders for 1,050 railcars

On July 22 nd the Company announced its intention to close its Roanoke, Virginia manufacturing facility. The announcement is part of the Company's long-term strategy to streamline its fixed cost base and is expected to yield $5.0 million in annual savings.

Company adjusts 2019 delivery guidance to between 2,200 and 2,500 railcars and maintains material cost savings guidance of between $2,000 and $3,000 per railcar, on a run-rate basis, excluding commodity price movements, by the end of 2019

"I am pleased to report we recorded our first positive gross margin since the second quarter of 2018, despite the ongoing softness across our industry. This demonstrates the solid progress we have made against our ‘Back to Basics' initiatives designed to produce the right products, with the right footprint, and on the right cost structure," said Jim Meyer, President and Chief Executive Officer of FreightCar America. "Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, we announced our plans to close our Roanoke facility. When this action is complete, we expect to save approximately $5.0 million per year. Coupled with our new lease agreement at our Shoals facility, the closure of the Roanoke facility represents a transformational step in our ‘Back to Basics' strategy to address our fixed costs and historically underutilized footprint. Similarly, we completed several actions that improved the flexibility of our balance sheet going forward."



Meyer concluded, "Just after the quarter end, we received orders for 1,050 railcars. These orders demonstrate that our improving portfolio and operations will resonate with customers. We are making significant progress in focusing our product portfolio, tailoring our footprint, and we have proven our ability to maintain a clean balance sheet. We believe we have the right strategy in place and are confident that FreightCar will be in a substantially better position to compete as we enter 2020."

Second Quarter Results

Consolidated revenues were $73.7 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $66.7 million in the same quarter of 2018. The Company delivered 729 railcars in the second quarter of 2019, which included 478 new railcars and 251 rebuilds. This compares to 1,185 railcars delivered in the second quarter of 2018, which included 368 new railcars, 514 rebuilt railcars, and 303 leased railcars.





Net loss in the second quarter of 2019 was $15.9 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $2.3 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018. This quarter's net loss included a $5.2 million charge from the loss on sale of 195 railcars previously held in the leasing fleet, $1.3 million in restructuring costs related to the Roanoke facility closure process, and a $4.0 million net settlement charge as the Company resolved a dispute relating to a prior-year product claim.





Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted certificates of deposit were $71.5 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to $68.0 million at December 31, 2018. During the second quarter, the Company sold 195 railcars previously held in the leasing fleet for $11.4 million.

About FreightCar America, Inc.

FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures a wide range of railroad freight cars, supplies railcar parts and leases freight cars through its FreightCar America Leasing Company subsidiaries. FreightCar America designs and builds high-quality railcars, including bulk commodity cars, covered hopper cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, mill gondola cars, coil steel cars, boxcars and coal cars. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has facilities in the following locations: Cherokee, Alabama; Grand Island, Nebraska; Johnstown, Pennsylvania; Roanoke, Virginia; and Shanghai, People's Republic of China. More information about FreightCar America is available on its website at www.freightcaramerica.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements relating to our expected financial performance and/or future business prospects, events and plans that are "forward-looking statements" as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Our actual results may differ materially from the results described in or anticipated by our forward-looking statements due to certain risks and uncertainties. These potential risks and uncertainties include, among other things: risks relating to the Shoals facility, including the facility not meeting internal assumptions or expectations and unforeseen liabilities from Navistar; the cyclical nature of our business; adverse economic and market conditions; fluctuating costs of raw materials, including steel and aluminum, and delays in the delivery of raw materials; our ability to maintain relationships with our suppliers of railcar components; our reliance upon a small number of customers that represent a large percentage of our sales; the variable purchase patterns of our customers and the timing of completion, delivery and customer acceptance of orders; the highly competitive nature of our industry; the risk of lack of acceptance of our new railcar offerings by our customers; and other competitive factors. We expressly disclaim any duty to provide updates to any forward-looking statements made in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FreightCar America, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets (in thousands) Current assets Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents $ 69,859 $ 45,070 Restricted certificates of deposit 1,668 4,952 Marketable securities - 18,019 Accounts receivable, net 12,880 18,218 Inventories, net 61,788 64,562 Other current assets 7,318 5,012 Total current assets 153,513 155,833 Property, plant and equipment, net 40,396 45,317 Railcars available for lease, net 47,359 64,755 Right of use asset 71,714 - Goodwill 21,521 21,521 Other long-term assets 3,135 2,311 Total assets $ 337,638 $ 289,737 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts and contractual payables $ 30,141 $ 34,749 Accrued payroll and other employee costs 2,549 1,639 Reserve for workers' compensation 3,659 3,344 Accrued warranty 7,793 9,309 Customer deposits 1,281 3,000 Deferred income state and local incentives, current 2,219 2,219 Deferred rent, current - 6,466 Lease liability, current 16,991 - Other current liabilities 4,757 1,324 Total current liabilities 69,390 62,050 Long-term debt 10,200 - Accrued pension costs 5,663 5,841 Accrued postretirement benefits, less current portion 4,800 4,975 Deferred income state and local incentives, long-term 5,832 6,941 Deferred rent, long-term - 15,519 Lease liability, long-term 73,076 - Accrued taxes and other long-term liabilities 4,476 801 Total liabilities 173,437 96,127 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - - Common stock 127 127 Additional paid in capital 83,435 90,593 Treasury stock, at cost (2,348 ) (9,721 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,101 ) (8,188 ) Retained earnings 91,088 120,799 Total stockholders' equity 164,201 193,610 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 337,638 $ 289,737





FreightCar America, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands, except for share and per share data) Revenues $ 73,661 $ 66,743 $ 144,369 $ 149,716 Cost of sales 67,637 61,904 145,194 145,473 Gross profit (loss) 6,024 4,839 (825 ) 4,243 Selling, general and administrative expenses 15,352 8,385 23,019 16,381 Loss on sale of railcars available for lease 5,196 - 5,196 - Restructuring and impairment charges 1,319 - 1,319 - Operating loss (15,843 ) (3,546 ) (30,359 ) (12,138 ) Interest expense and deferred financing costs (115 ) (27 ) (151 ) (59 ) Other income 83 588 402 969 Loss before income taxes (15,875 ) (2,985 ) (30,108 ) (11,228 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 12 (649 ) (189 ) (2,488 ) Net loss $ (15,887 ) $ (2,336 ) $ (29,919 ) $ (8,740 ) Net loss per common share - basic $ (1.26 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (2.37 ) $ (0.70 ) Net loss per common share - diluted $ (1.26 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (2.37 ) $ (0.70 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 12,352,271 12,317,546 12,344,684 12,311,810 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 12,352,271 12,317,546 12,344,684 12,311,810 Dividends declared per common share $ - $ - $ - $ -





FreightCar America, Inc.

Segment Data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands) (In thousands) Revenues: Manufacturing $ 70,817 $ 63,051 $ 138,412 $ 142,784 Corporate and Other 2,844 3,692 5,957 6,932 Consolidated Revenues $ 73,661 $ 66,743 $ 144,369 $ 149,716 Operating (Loss) Income: Manufacturing $ (3,019 ) $ 1,708 $ (12,656 ) $ (2,108 ) Corporate and Other (12,824 ) (5,254 ) (17,703 ) (10,030 ) Consolidated Operating (Loss) Income $ (15,843 ) $ (3,546 ) $ (30,359 ) $ (12,138 )





FreightCar America, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (29,919 ) $ (8,740 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows used in operating activities: Net proceeds from Shoals transaction - 2,655 Depreciation and amortization 6,471 5,448 Amortization expense - right-of-use leased assets 5,662 - Recognition of deferred income from state and local incentives (1,109 ) (1,110 ) Loss on sale of railcars available for lease 5,196 38 Deferred income taxes - (2,671 ) Stock-based compensation recognized 274 1,751 Other non-cash items, net 969 (211 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 5,338 (18,084 ) Inventories 3,214 (11,593 ) Inventories on lease - (32,228 ) Other assets (2,307 ) (1,697 ) Accounts and contractual payables (4,890 ) 14,619 Accrued payroll and employee benefits 910 895 Income taxes receivable/payable (197 ) 684 Accrued warranty (1,516 ) 1,176 Lease liability (9,091 ) - Other liabilities 6,108 1,402 Accrued pension costs and accrued postretirement benefits (266 ) (736 ) Net cash flows used in operating activities (15,153 ) (48,402 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of restricted certificates of deposit (1,117 ) (4,400 ) Maturity of restricted certificates of deposit 4,400 4,668 Purchase of securities held to maturity (1,986 ) (79,105 ) Proceeds from maturity of securities 20,025 66,008 Cost of railcars available for lease - (1,419 ) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (2,034 ) (476 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and railcars available for lease 11,442 600 Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities 30,730 (14,124 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from line of credit borrowings 10,200 - Employee stock settlement (59 ) (118 ) Deferred financing costs (929 ) - Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities 9,212 (118 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 24,789 (62,644 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period 45,070 87,788 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at end of period $ 69,859 $ 25,144





