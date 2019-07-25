Freedom Mobile Lowers Monthly Bills With Absolute Zero Phone-Included Offers and More Affordable Unlimited Plans



Innovative back-to-school promotion gives customers the latest phones included on a Big Gig Unlimited Data plan starting at $50/month

CALGARY, Alberta, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications' Freedom Mobile is once again reducing the cost of wireless for Canadians with its Big Gig Unlimited plans and Absolute Zero promotions, which are featured in a new national advertising campaign marking the return of the notorious Monolithic Wireless and highlighting its unfair treatment of Canadian wireless customers.



"While other carriers are bringing back the hated three-year contract in a ploy to raise phone prices, Freedom Mobile has once again rewritten the industry's rules," said Paul McAleese, President, Wireless, Shaw Communications. "Instead, for this year's back-to-school promotion, Freedom Mobile is including a phone — on us — with every Big Gig Unlimited plan we sell. With Absolute Zero that means customers can get the premium branded phones they love and pay $0 upfront, $0 extra each month and $0 extra at the end of our standard two-year commitment."

Freedom Mobile will be supporting the Absolute Zero promotion with a new advertising campaign that once again pits Emmy-nominated Canadian actor Will Arnett against the shadowy figures of the fictional company Monolithic Wireless. Set in Monolithic Wireless' towering corporate headquarters, Will serves as the foil to the antagonists in the campaign by exposing their unfair pricing practices — compared with Freedom Mobile's commitment to giving Canadians more value, more data and no overage fees with Big Gig Unlimited.

"Absolute Zero is going to do for phone affordability what Big Gig did for data affordability in Canada," said McAleese, "and with the billions of dollars we've spent rapidly improving our network and deploying new low-band spectrum, there has never been a better time for consumers to join Freedom."

More information about Freedom Mobile's unrivaled Big Gig Unlimited plans can be found at www.freedommobile.ca/biggigunlimited.

Freedom Mobile Inc. is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Shaw Communications.

About Shaw

Shaw Communications Inc. is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX - SJR.B, SJR.PR.A, SJR.PR.B, NYSE - SJR, and TSXV - SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca

