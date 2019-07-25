Freedom Mobile Launches Wireless Services in Nanaimo, Offering Affordable, Data-Rich Plans on Fast LTE Network



Nanaimo residents who join Freedom Mobile today can get exclusive introductory pricing on Big Gig Unlimited plans, and newly released Absolute Zero handset offers

CALGARY, Alberta, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. today announced that residents of Nanaimo are the latest to gain access to affordable wireless plans with an abundance of data from Freedom Mobile, including a special limited-time offer on Big Gig Unlimited plans, in addition to newly launched Absolute Zero handset offers.



Nanaimo, July 25, 2019: (L to R): Sheila Malcolmson, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Nanaimo, Leonard Krog, Mayor of Nanaimo, and Dean Price, Vice-President and General Manager, Corporate Retail West for Freedom Mobile, cut the ribbon to officially open Freedom Mobile's newest retail location at the Woodgrove Centre mall in Nanaimo on July 25, 2019.



"The people of Nanaimo deserve better — and that means using Freedom Mobile to keep more money in their pockets. We look forward to providing Nanaimo residents with a real alternative to the Big Three wireless carriers by delivering excellent service and Canada's most affordable unlimited data plans," said Paul McAleese, President, Wireless, Shaw Communications. "By making affordable and abundant data plans available, Freedom Mobile continues to make an undeniable impact on the marketplace in bringing down wireless prices for Canadians. Nanaimo residents will benefit greatly from the increased competition we are bringing to their community."

Nanaimo residents can sign up for Freedom Mobile service today by visiting one of three retail locations: Woodgrove Centre (6631 N Island Hwy), Loblaws' The Mobile Shop (6435 Metral Drive), as well as Walmart (6801 N Island Hwy).

Customers in Nanaimo now have access to Freedom Mobile's Extended Range LTE network, which leverages 700 MHz spectrum to provide them with farther-reaching coverage and improved indoor wireless reception.

"We would like to congratulate Shaw Communications for the launch of Freedom Mobile in Nanaimo," said Leonard Krog, Mayor, Nanaimo. "We are always pleased to see local companies grow and enhance their product offerings. In this case, residents will have additional service options all helping to make Nanaimo a more desirable place to live and work."

"I'm proud to welcome this exciting new business to our community. I can't overstate the importance of connectivity and cellular in today's digital age and am so pleased that this investment will bring greater choice and cellular coverage for the people of Nanaimo," said Sheila Malcolmson, Member of the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia - Nanaimo.

Residents who visit a retail location in Nanaimo can now sign up for exclusive introductory offers on Big Gig Unlimited plans.



Access to unlimited data without overage fees has always been available to all Freedom Mobile customers. Should customers go over their monthly high-speed LTE data amount, they can still use data at reduced speeds fit for activities such as emailing and web browsing, without paying data overage fees.



More information on Big Gig Unlimited plans can be found at http://www.freedommobile.ca/BigGigUnlimited.

In 2019, Freedom Mobile's growing footprint will make it possible for 1.3 million more Canadians in B.C., Alberta, and Ontario to experience Freedom Mobile's affordable pricing and abundance of data. In B.C., Freedom Mobile has announced it is expanding to Victoria, Prince Rupert, Kelowna, Prince George, Cranbrook, Kamloops, Courtenay, Comox, Penticton, Vernon, and Campbell River this year.

More information, including a list of retail locations, can be found at http://www.freedommobile.ca/comingsoon.

Freedom Mobile Inc. is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Shaw.

About Shaw Communications Inc.

Shaw Communications Inc. is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX - SJR.B, SJR.PR.A, SJR.PR.B, NYSE - SJR, and TSXV - SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this news release that are not historic constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements include but are not limited to: statements relating to the opening of new retail outlets and the expected expansion and growth of Freedom Mobile's wireless business into new markets, including the timing thereof; and statements relating to the competitiveness and attractiveness of Freedom Mobile's wireless services. These statements are based on assumptions made by Shaw as at the date hereof that it believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward looking statements, including without limit: the implementation and timing of network upgrades; the growth rate of Freedom Mobile subscribers and the products/services to which they subscribe; the overall business and financial results of Shaw, including Freedom Mobile; changes to economic, market, business or regulatory conditions; and other risk factors contained in Shaw's 2018 Annual Information Form and in the management discussion and analysis in Shaw's 2018 Annual Report. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, which reflect Shaw's expectations only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Shaw. disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Source: Shaw Communications Inc.