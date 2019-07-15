Freedom Mobile Keeps Growing: Medicine Hat Residents Now Have Access to Affordable Wireless Plans and Even More Data



Residents gain access to Freedom Mobile's fast LTE network and an abundance of data with no overage fees

CALGARY, Alberta, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. today announced that Southern Albertans are gaining more choice and affordable wireless services with the launch of Freedom Mobile in Medicine Hat, Alberta.



"We are bringing our Big Gig plans to Medicine Hat to give more people what they really want and truly deserve: an abundance of data on a reliable high-speed LTE network at a price that's lower than what our competitors offer, with no strings or hidden fees attached," said Paul McAleese, President, Wireless, Shaw Communications. "Our Big Gig plans are disrupting the wireless marketplace and have reset Canadians' expectations of what their wireless provider should do for them. We're excited to offer Medicine Hat residents the choice and as of May 31, a value that more than 1.5 million Canadians already enjoy."

Residents in Medicine Hat can now get Freedom Mobile services by visiting one of two launch locations: Walmart (2051 Strachan Rd S.E.) and Loblaws' The Mobile Shop (1792 Trans Canada Way S.E.). Freedom Mobile will be opening its first branded retail location at the Medicine Hat Mall (3292 Dunmore Rd S.E.) in late August.

Starting today, new customers in Medicine Hat can take advantage of introductory pricing, with 10GB of data and unlimited Canada-wide talk and text. More information on the latest devices and plans is available at FreedomMobile.ca.

"Medicine Hat is pleased to welcome Freedom Mobile. Connection to wireless devices has become essential to business and everyday life. The addition of a new service provider in our community's coverage area opens the door to more competitive, affordable data options providing an economic benefit that can be leveraged to sell our city to potential business start-ups and relocations. It's a win-win for our residents and our businesses," said Ted Clugston, Mayor, Medicine Hat.

"Affordable and reliable wireless services are important to the community, and consumers will be pleased to have more choices going forward," said Michaela Glasgo, Member of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta, Brooks-Medicine Hat.

"With the launch of Shaw's Freedom Mobile in Medicine Hat, we are seeing more competition that means better prices and service options for Canadians. With Shaw's investments and competitive plans, I hope that we will see lower bills for our region and better services. This is only possible thanks to policies over the last 15 years to get increased consumer choice in every region in Canada," said Glen Motz, Member of Parliament of Canada, Medicine Hat-Cardston-Warner.

Freedom Mobile's launch in Medicine Hat comes after significant investment to expand and improve its network.

As a result of today's launch, residents and visitors to Medicine Hat now have access to Freedom Mobile's Extended Range LTE network, which leverages 700 MHz spectrum to provide customers with farther-reaching coverage and improved indoor wireless reception. Freedom Mobile customers can also access Shaw Go WiFi at more than 100,000 hotspots across Western Canada to make it easier to stream, download and share at more locations.

Throughout 2019, Freedom Mobile launches will make it possible for 1.3 million more Canadians in B.C., Alberta, and Ontario to experience Freedom Mobile's affordable pricing and abundance of data. In Alberta, Freedom expanded to Red Deer in February 2019 and it is slated to extend wireless services to Lethbridge in the coming months.

More information, including a list of retail locations, can be found at freedommobile.ca/comingsoon.

Freedom Mobile Inc. is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Shaw.

About Shaw Communications Inc.

Shaw Communications Inc. is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX - SJR.B, SJR.PR.A, SJR.PR.B, NYSE - SJR, and TSXV - SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca.

