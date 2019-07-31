Freedom Mobile Expands to Kelowna, Offering Even More Canadians Unlimited Data Plans on its Fast LTE Network



Residents in Kelowna can now take advantage of exclusive promotional offers on Big Gig Unlimited plans, and newly released Absolute Zero handset offers

CALGARY, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. today announced that residents of Kelowna can now experience Canada's most affordable unlimited data plans as Freedom Mobile continues its sweeping 2019 expansion.



Kelowna, July 31, 2019: (L to R): Dan Albas, Member of Parliament of Canada, Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola, Ryan Donn, Kelowna City Councillor, Norm Letnick, Member of the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia, Kelowna-Lake Country and Dean Price, Vice-President and General Manager, Corporate Retail West for Freedom Mobile, cut the ribbon to officially open Freedom Mobile's newest retail location at Orchard Park Shopping Centre in Kelowna on July 31, 2019.





"For too long, the people of Kelowna have been starved for choice and affordability in their wireless providers — and that ends today with the arrival of Freedom Mobile. Simply put, they deserve better," said Paul McAleese, President, Wireless, Shaw Communications. "Our Big Gig Unlimited plans are the most affordable in the market and provide our customers with the abundance of fast LTE data they need to live in a mobile-first world where being connected is critical."

Kelowna residents can sign up today for Freedom Mobile services at the Orchard Park Mall (2271 Harvey Avenue), Mission Park Shopping Centre (3155 Lakeshore Road), as well as Walmart (1555 Banks Road) and Loblaws' The Mobile Shop (2280 Baron Road). Freedom Mobile will extend wireless services to residents in communities throughout the Okanagan in the coming months.

"It's great to have another service provider in Kelowna for mobile communications," said Colin Basran, Mayor, Kelowna. "Kelowna is supportive of any advancement in technology offerings that give our residents a greater selection of options that suit their needs."

"As a former small business owner and business professor at Okanagan College, I'm a firm believer in competitive choice. I welcome Shaw's entry into this market and hope it will result in better service at lower prices for everyone in the Central Okanagan," said Norm Letnick, Member of the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia, Kelowna-Lake Country.

"Competition in the mobile phone sector is essential to make sure Canadians have the choice and lower prices they deserve. We all know that the more companies there are competing for the customer, the better off everyone will be," said Dan Albas, Member of Parliament of Canada, Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola. "Freedom Mobile launching here in the Okanagan is a fantastic opportunity for local residents to get the service they want."

As a result of today's launch, Kelowna residents can now get a special introductory offer on Freedom Mobile's Big Gig Unlimited plans, and they can also take advantage of limited-time Absolute Zero handset offers.

Access to unlimited data without overage fees has always been available to all Freedom Mobile customers. Should customers go over their monthly high-speed LTE data amount, they can still use data at reduced speeds fit for activities such as emailing and web browsing, without paying data overage fees.

Introduced in time for the back-to-school shopping season, Absolute Zero gives customers premium branded phones for zero dollars upfront, zero dollars extra each month and zero dollars extra at the end of a standard two-year commitment.

More information on Big Gig Unlimited plans, as well as the Absolute Zero promotional offer, can be found at http://www.freedommobile.ca/biggigunlimited.

Within B.C. in 2019, Freedom Mobile has expanded to Victoria and Nanaimo and has announced plans to extend wireless services to Prince George, Prince Rupert, Cranbrook, Kamloops, Courtenay, Comox, Penticton, Vernon, and Campbell River this summer.

Freedom Mobile's expansion in 2019 means more than 1.3 million more Canadians in B.C., Alberta, and Ontario will be able to experience affordable pricing and abundance of data.

More information, including a list of retail locations, can be found at http://www.freedommobile.ca/comingsoon.

Freedom Mobile Inc. is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Shaw.

About Shaw Communications Inc.

Shaw Communications Inc. is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX - SJR.B, SJR.PR.A, SJR.PR.B, NYSE - SJR, and TSXV - SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this news release that are not historic constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements include but are not limited to: statements relating to the opening of new retail outlets and the expected expansion and growth of Freedom Mobile's wireless business into new markets, including the timing thereof; and statements relating to the competitiveness and attractiveness of Freedom Mobile's wireless services. These statements are based on assumptions made by Shaw as at the date hereof that it believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward looking statements, including without limit: the implementation and timing of network upgrades; the growth rate of Freedom Mobile subscribers and the products/services to which they subscribe; the overall business and financial results of Shaw, including Freedom Mobile; changes to economic, market, business or regulatory conditions; and other risk factors contained in Shaw's 2018 Annual Information Form and in the management discussion and analysis in Shaw's 2018 Annual Report. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, which reflect Shaw's expectations only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Shaw. disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

