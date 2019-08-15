Freedom Mobile Comes to Cranbrook, Giving Residents Access to Its Fast LTE Network and Canada's Most Affordable Unlimited Data Plans

Cranbrook residents who join Freedom Mobile today will enjoy exclusive introductory pricing on Big Gig Unlimited data plans, and limited-time Absolute Zero handset offers

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. today announced that Freedom Mobile is expanding to the East Kootenays, giving Cranbrook residents access to its growing LTE network and the country's most affordable unlimited data plans.



"Freedom Mobile delivers to Cranbrook residents the high-speed data they need at a price that's actually affordable — a simple yet previously unavailable proposition in this community. For the first time, people living in the East Kootenays can choose a wireless provider that offers greater value for their hard-earned buck," said Paul McAleese, President, Wireless, Shaw Communications. "We look forward to providing Cranbrook with the unlimited data plans that have redefined the marketplace elsewhere in Canada."

As Freedom Mobile extends services to Cranbrook, residents can get a special introductory offer on Freedom Mobile's Big Gig Unlimited plans and they can take advantage of limited-time Absolute Zero handset offers.

With Absolute Zero, all customers who sign up for a Big Gig Unlimited plan can get the premium branded phones they love and pay zero dollars upfront, zero dollars extra each month and zero dollars extra at the end of a standard two-year commitment. Customers who exceed their monthly high-speed LTE allotment can still use data at reduced speeds fit for activities such as emailing and web browsing, without paying data overage fees.

More information on Big Gig Unlimited plans, as well as the Absolute Zero promotional offer, can be found at http://www.freedommobile.ca/biggigunlimited.

In Cranbrook, customers can sign up for Freedom Mobile services at Walmart (2100 Willowbrook Drive) and Loblaws' The Mobile Shop (2100 17 Street North).

"We are a mobile society and having a variety of carrier options available for our residents, business owners and visitors is important and very welcome," said Lee Pratt, Mayor, Cranbrook. "Competitive choice often results in better services and lower prices for everyone. We welcome Freedom Mobile to Cranbrook with open arms."

"As an entrepreneur, businessman, and a firm believer in the free enterprise system, it is my delight to share in the announcement of the Freedom Mobile network in Cranbrook," said Tom Shypitka, Member of the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia, Kootenay East. "Fair competition is good for business and the consumer. Whether it is a wireless LTE service, car manufacturer or a different burger joint, freedom of choice is the democratic way. Congratulations to Shaw and thank you for the years of good service provided to the residents of Kootenay East."

Within B.C. in 2019, Freedom Mobile is now available in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, and the Island communities of Nanaimo and Victoria, as well as Kelowna. Freedom Mobile will soon be available in Prince George, Prince Rupert, Kamloops, Courtenay, Comox, Penticton, Vernon, and Campbell River. In nearby Alberta, Freedom Mobile is available throughout Calgary and Edmonton, as well as Red Deer and Medicine Hat, with continued expansion in Lethbridge in 2019.

Freedom Mobile's footprint now covers about 17 million people or almost half of the Canadian population. Freedom Mobile's expansion in 2019 means more than 1.3 million more Canadians in B.C., Alberta, and Ontario will be able to experience affordable pricing and an abundance of data.

More information, including a list of retail locations, can be found at http://www.freedommobile.ca/comingsoon.

Freedom Mobile Inc. is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Shaw.

About Shaw Communications Inc.

Shaw Communications Inc. is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX - SJR.B, SJR.PR.A, SJR.PR.B, NYSE - SJR, and TSXV - SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this news release that are not historic constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements include but are not limited to: statements relating to the opening of new retail outlets and the expected expansion and growth of Freedom Mobile's wireless business into new markets, including the timing thereof; and statements relating to the competitiveness and attractiveness of Freedom Mobile's wireless services. These statements are based on assumptions made by Shaw as at the date hereof that it believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward looking statements, including without limit: the implementation and timing of network upgrades; the growth rate of Freedom Mobile subscribers and the products/services to which they subscribe; the overall business and financial results of Shaw, including Freedom Mobile; changes to economic, market, business or regulatory conditions; and other risk factors contained in Shaw's 2018 Annual Information Form and in the management discussion and analysis in Shaw's 2018 Annual Report. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, which reflect Shaw's expectations only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Shaw disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

