Fred's to Close an Additional 129 Stores and Hold Inventory Clearance Sales Across All Stores
Encourages Customers to Take Advantage of Unique Value-Priced Shopping Opportunities
Pharmacies to Remain Open
MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED) today announced that it will close an additional 129 retail stores and hold inventory clearance sales across all stores in an effort to refocus its product mix, simplify its store portfolio and repay debt.
Following the planned 129 closures, Fred's will have approximately 80 retail stores remaining, centered primarily around the Company's distribution center in Dublin, GA. Lists of stores that will be closed and that will remain open are included below. Fred's may evaluate re-launching certain closed stores in the future under a new operating model, with an updated assortment. The Company expects the proceeds from the inventory clearance sales will be used to repay outstanding indebtedness under its revolving credit agreement.
All pharmacies (including the 69 within the 129 stores referenced above) will remain open and the Company will continue to fulfill prescriptions at its pharmacy locations, as it continues to pursue the sale of its remaining pharmacy locations and opportunities to monetize pieces of its real estate portfolio. The Company currently operates 166 pharmacies.
Joseph Anto, Fred's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "While it is never easy to make decisions that impact our valued employees and customers, this initiative represents another necessary step in our continued efforts to stabilize our business by simplifying our store portfolio and product assortment."
Mr. Anto continued, "We are pleased to present our loyal customers the unique and compelling opportunity to purchase heavily discounted items for a limited time. We encourage shoppers to take advantage of these unmatched deals, and stock up on items that may be permanently removed from Fred's shelves, come August."
Fred's has partnered with Malfitano Advisors, LLC and SB360 Capital Partners to help manage the clearance sale process.
About Fred's, Inc.
Since 1947, Fred's, Inc. has been an integral part of the communities it serves throughout the southeastern United States. Fred's mission is to make it easy AND exciting to save money. Its unique discount value store format offers customers a full range of value-priced everyday items, along with terrific deals on closeout merchandise throughout the store. For more information about the Company, visit Fred's website at www.fredsinc.com.
Forward Looking Statements
Comments in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. A reader can identify forward-looking statements because they are not limited to historical facts or they use such words as "outlook," "guidance," "may," "should," "could," "believe," "anticipate," "project," "plan," "expect," "estimate," "objective," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "committed," "continue," or "will likely result" and similar expressions that concern the Company's strategy, plans, intentions or beliefs about future occurrences or results. Forward-looking statements involve estimates, expectations, projections, goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, the Company's plans, objectives, business outlook, priorities, expectations and intentions, expectations for sales growth, comparable sales, earnings and performance, shareholder value, capital expenditures, cash flows, demand for products, share repurchases, strategic initiatives, including those relating to store closures and acquisitions and dispositions by the Company and the expected impact of such transactions on our strategic and operational plans and financial results, and any statement of an assumption underlying any of the foregoing and other statements that are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations, opinions, projections and comments reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and we can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. A wide variety of potential risks, uncertainties and other factors could materially affect our ability to achieve the results either expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements including, but not limited to risks and uncertainties associated with: (i) the competitive nature of the industries in which we operate; (ii) our turnaround plan and the implementation of our strategic initiatives, and their impact on our sales, costs and operations; (iii) our store closures and the related sales of inventory and real estate issues; (iv) our divestitures; (v) utilizing our existing and new stores and the extent of our pharmacy department presence in new and existing stores; (vi) conditions affecting the retail sector as a whole; (vii) our reliance on a single supplier of pharmaceutical products; (viii) our pharmaceutical drug pricing; (ix) reimbursement rates and the terms of our agreements with pharmacy benefit management companies; (x) consolidation in the healthcare industry; (xi) our private brands; (xii) the seasonality of our business and the impact of adverse weather conditions; (xiii) operational, supply chain and distribution difficulties; (xiv) merchandise supply and pricing; (xv) consumer demand and product mix; (xvi) delayed openings and operating new stores and distribution facilities; (xvii) our employees; (xviii) risks relating to payment processing; (xix) our computer systems, and the processes supported by our information technology infrastructure; (xx) our ability to protect the personal information of our customers and employees; (xxi) cyber-attacks; (xxii) changes in governmental regulations; (xxiii) the outcome of legal proceedings, including claims of product liability; (xxiv) insurance costs; (xxv) tax assessments and unclaimed property audits; (xxvi) current economic conditions; (xxvii) our indebtedness and our ability to satisfy our debt obligations and obtain forbearance or waivers for any defaults; (xxviii) the terms of our existing and future indebtedness, including the covenants set forth in the documents governing such indebtedness; (xxix) any acquisitions we may pursue and the ability to effectively integrate businesses that we acquire; (xxx) our ability to remediate the material weaknesses in our internal controls over financial reporting and otherwise maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting; (xxxi) our largest stockholder holding a significant percentage of our outstanding equity; (xxxii) our ability to pay dividends and/or repurchase shares of our Class A voting common stock; (xxxiii) our ability to attract and retain talented executives; (xxxiv) any strategic alternatives that we decide to pursue, if any; (xxxv) our ability to continue as a going concern; (xxxvi) our ability to meet all applicable Nasdaq requirements; and (xxxvii) the factors listed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, the Company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and any subsequent quarterly filings on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unforeseen events, except as required to be reported under the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Contacts
Fred's, Inc:
Jen Ehlers
817-369-5772
jen.ehlers@fredsinc.com
LIST OF CLOSING STORE LOCATIONS
|ADDRESS
|CITY
|STATE
|ZIP
|120 SPRING BRANCH DR
|ALEXANDRIA
|AL
|36250
|13210 NORTH WINTZELL AVE
|BAYOU LA BATRE
|AL
|36509
|307 NORTH MULBERRY AVE
|BUTLER
|AL
|36904
|300 PARK DR
|CLANTON
|AL
|35046
|340 VIRGINIA AVE
|DALEVILLE
|AL
|36322
|996 HIGHWAY 203
|ELBA
|AL
|36323
|7250 US-43
|GUIN
|AL
|35563
|916 21ST STREET
|HALEYVILLE
|AL
|35565
|280 HIGHWAY 78 WEST
|JASPER
|AL
|35501
|525 4TH AVENUE NE
|RED BAY
|AL
|35582
|16100 HWY 72
|ROGERSVILLE
|AL
|35652
|9574 HWY-18
|VERNON
|AL
|35592
|808 WEST COLLIN RAYE DR
|DEQUEEN
|AR
|71832
|611 US 65 S
|DUMAS
|AR
|71639
|1301 NORTH ILLINOIS AVE
|HARRISBURG
|AR
|72432
|#2 FOREST PARK AVE
|HOLIDAY ISLAND
|AR
|72631
|1218 US-82
|LAKE VILLAGE
|AR
|71653
|801 SOUTH HIGHWAY 77
|MANILA
|AR
|72442
|438 SOUTH ALABAMA ST
|MARIANNA
|AR
|72360
|103 DAWSON ST
|MARKED TREE
|AR
|72365
|614 SOUTH MAIN ST
|NASHVILLE
|AR
|71852
|303 EAST MAIN ST
|PIGGOTT
|AR
|72454
|2809 SOUTH CAMDEN RD
|PINE BLUFF
|AR
|71603
|1309 S LINCOLN ST
|STAR CITY
|AR
|71667
|10 EAGLE ST
|VILONIA
|AR
|72173
|507 WEST PINE
|WARREN
|AR
|71671
|HWY 49 TWIN CITY S/C
|WEST HELENA
|AR
|72390
|320 HWY 14 SOUTH
|YELLVILLE
|AR
|72687
|1718 SOUTH WAUKESHA ST
|BONIFAY
|FL
|32425
|935 EAST HIGHWAY 90
|MADISON
|FL
|32340
|1150 N JEFFERSON ST
|MONTICELLO
|FL
|32344
|WILLIAMS ST
|ALMA
|GA
|31510
|214 HWY 49
|BYRON
|GA
|31008
|1009 NORTH 3RD AVE
|CHATSWORTH
|GA
|30705
|93 BUSHROD JOHNSON AVE
|CHICKAMAUGA
|GA
|30707
|HWY 17 NORTH
|DARIEN
|GA
|31305
|203 N MAIN ST
|GREENSBORO
|GA
|30642
|124 8TH STREET
|HELENA (MCRAE)
|GA
|31037
|534 BELL CREEK RD
|HIAWASSEE
|GA
|30546
|2001 BILLY TUCKER CL
|HOGANSVILLE
|GA
|30230
|719 SOUTH DAVIS ST
|NASHVILLE
|GA
|31639
|1567 N CHEROKEE RD
|SOCIAL CIRCLE
|GA
|30025
|204 EAST KELLY ST
|SYLVESTER
|GA
|31791
|923 N BYPASS EAST
|WASHINGTON
|GA
|30673
|605 N MAIN ST
|WRENS
|GA
|30833
|213 WEST RANDOLPH STREET
|MCLEANSBORO
|IL
|62859
|260 KEEN STREET
|BURKESVILLE
|KY
|42717
|1938 MAIN STREET
|CADIZ
|KY
|42211
|509 NORTH MAIN ST
|TOMPKINSVILLE
|KY
|42167
|1311 NORTH HAZEL STREET
|ARCADIA
|LA
|71001
|5604 HWY 3
|BENTON
|LA
|71006
|5590 BARKSDALE BLVD
|BOSSIER CITY
|LA
|71112
|109 CHEVY LN
|BUNKIE
|LA
|71322
|8155 US 165
|COLUMBIA
|LA
|71418
|522 LINCOLN RD
|EAST MONROE
|LA
|71203
|1075 HWY 80 EAST
|HAUGHTON
|LA
|71037
|902 WEST MAIN ST
|HOMER
|LA
|71040
|715 1ST AVE
|KINDER
|LA
|70648
|2019 FARMERVILLE HWY
|RUSTON
|LA
|71270
|7139 US HWY 61
|ST FRANCISVILLE
|LA
|70775
|1320 SR-2
|STERLINGTON
|LA
|71280
|125 E MAIN ST
|EAST PRARIE
|MO
|63845
|499 WEST HWY 162
|PORTAGEVILLE
|MO
|63873
|441 N FOURTH ST
|BALDWYN
|MS
|38824
|2675 HWY 15
|BAY SPRINGS
|MS
|39422
|520 NORTH HAYDEN ST
|BELZONI
|MS
|39038
|403 W CALHOUN ST
|BRUCE
|MS
|38915
|229 NORTH UNION
|CANTON
|MS
|39046
|300 SOUTH PEARLE STREET
|CARTHAGE
|MS
|39051
|456 HWY 24
|CENTREVILLE
|MS
|39631
|304 W MAIN ST
|CHARLESTON
|MS
|38921
|236 DESOTO AVE
|CLARKSDALE
|MS
|38614
|1211 SOUTH FIR AVE
|COLLINS
|MS
|39428
|14916 SR-16
|DEKALB
|MS
|39328
|300 SR-9
|EUPORA
|MS
|39744
|101 MANSKER DRIVE
|FLORA
|MS
|39071
|1409 ADAMS STREET
|FULTON
|MS
|38843
|2616 HWY 82 EAST
|GREENWOOD
|MS
|38930
|615 HWY 25 SOUTH
|IUKA
|MS
|38852
|6230 OLD CANTON RD
|JACKSON OLD CANTON
|MS
|39211
|951 MAIN ST
|LEAKESVILLE
|MS
|39451
|502 SOUTH CHURCH
|LOUISVILLLE
|MS
|39339
|1039 MARTIN LUTHER KING DRIVE
|MARKS
|MS
|38646
|1618 DELAWARE AVE
|MCCOMB
|MS
|39648
|3050 SIMPSON, HWY 13
|MENDENHALL
|MS
|39114
|1509 BROAD STREET WEST
|MONTICELLO
|MS
|39654
|31 SGT PRENTISS DRIVE
|NATCHEZ
|MS
|39120
|126 WEST MAIN STREET
|NEW ALBANY
|MS
|38652
|1388 SOUTH MAIN ST
|POPLARVILLE
|MS
|39470
|1635 COLUMBIA AVE
|PRENTISS
|MS
|39474
|509 HWY 589
|PURVIS
|MS
|39475
|111 WILLOW BROOK DRIVE
|SALTILLO
|MS
|38866
|710 CHURCH ROAD
|SOUTHAVEN
|MS
|38671
|2110 GOODMAN ROAD EAST
|SOUTHAVEN
|MS
|38671
|4233 ROCKY BRANCH ROAD
|SUMRALL
|MS
|39482
|1038 US 61
|TUNICA
|MS
|38676
|409 DUNCAN STREET
|WATER VALLEY
|MS
|38965
|603 MIDDLETON RD
|WINONA
|MS
|38967
|118 MAIN STREET
|ANDREWS
|NC
|28901
|102 MCREYNOLDS ST
|CARTHAGE
|NC
|28327
|1528 SOUTH LAFAYETTE ST
|SHELBY
|NC
|28152
|763 SR-28
|ABBEVILLE
|SC
|29620
|311 EAST MAIN ST
|ANDREWS
|SC
|29510
|116 RIVER STREET
|BELTON
|SC
|29627
|227 APPLE SQUARE PLAZA
|EDGEFIELD
|SC
|29824
|297 SOUTH HWY 20
|WILLIAMSTON
|SC
|29669
|1200 WEST CHURCH ST
|ALAMO
|TN
|38001
|11888 HWY 70
|ARLINGTON
|TN
|38002
|1560 DONELSON PKWY
|DOVER
|TN
|37058
|5897 EAST MAIN ST
|ERIN
|TN
|37061
|535 WEST MAIN
|HENDERSON
|TN
|38340
|88 LOVELVILLE HWY
|LINDEN
|TN
|37096
|890 E MAIN ST
|LIVINGSTON
|TN
|38570
|3561 MAYNARDVILLE HWY
|MAYNARDVILLE
|TN
|37807
|87 SOUTH MAIN ST
|MCKENZIE
|TN
|38201
|1290 LAMAR AVE
|MEMPHIS LAMAR
|TN
|38104
|250 E STRATTON AVE
|MONTEREY
|TN
|38574
|501 TENNESSEE AVE NORTH
|PARSONS
|TN
|38363
|327 N MAIN ST
|PIKEVILLE
|TN
|37367
|16280 US-64
|SOMERVILLE
|TN
|38068
|730 EVERETT STREET
|TIPTONVILLE
|TN
|38079
|2045 US 45
|TRENTON
|TN
|38382
|307 HWY 64 EAST
|WAYNESBORO
|TN
|38485
|5305 NEW HIGHWAY 31 E
|WESTMORELAND
|TN
|37186
|4928 HWY 70
|WHITE BLUFF
|TN
|37187
|218 WATSON BLVD
|DAINGERFIELD
|TX
|75638
|375 W HWY 84
|FAIRFIELD
|TX
|75840
|850 N BEAULAH ST
|HAWKINS
|TX
|75765
|113 NORTH GREER BLVD
|PITTSBURG
|TX
|75686
LIST OF STORE LOCATIONS REMAINING OPEN
|ADDRESS
|CITY
|STATE
|ZIP
|24 CAMDEN BYPASS
|CAMDEN
|AL
|36726
|19580 N 3RD ST
|CITRONELLE
|AL
|36522
|21665 HWY 25
|COLUMBIANA
|AL
|35051
|17916 HWY 280
|DADEVILLE
|AL
|36853
|505 US-80
|DEMOPOLIS
|AL
|36732
|206 GREENSBORO AVE
|EUTAW
|AL
|35462
|320 BELLEVILLE STREET
|EVERGREEN
|AL
|36401
|804 CLEVELAND ST
|HEADLAND
|AL
|36345
|731 ROSS ST
|HEFLIN
|AL
|36264
|47950 US 78
|LINCOLN
|AL
|35096
|50 TALLADEGA ST
|LINEVILLE
|AL
|36266
|720 N WASHINGTON ST
|LIVINGSTON
|AL
|35470
|821 SOUTH FOREST AVE
|LUVERNE
|AL
|36049
|165 BESSEMER SUPER
|MIDFIELD
|AL
|35228
|4559 HWY 25
|MONTEVALLO
|AL
|35115
|1001 CROSSROADS PLAZA DR
|MOODY
|AL
|35004
|505 NORTH MAIN
|OPP
|AL
|36467
|3920 US-80
|PHENIX CITY
|AL
|36869
|110 SUTTON SQUARE
|RAINBOW CITY
|AL
|35906
|160 WEST MAIN ST
|RAINSVILLE
|AL
|35986
|213 PARK DRIVE
|WARRIOR
|AL
|35180
|5132 JOE FRANK HARRIS PKWY
|ADAIRSVILLE
|GA
|30103
|316 EAST WASHINGTON
|ASHBURN
|GA
|31714
|3764 EAST HWY 84
|BLACKSHEAR
|GA
|31516
|200 E LOUISE ST
|CLARKSVILLE
|GA
|30523
|413 N DUVAL
|CLAXTON
|GA
|30417
|1900 AUBURN AVE
|COLUMBUS
|GA
|31906
|185 S ELM ST
|COMMERCE
|GA
|30529
|101 NORTH WEBSTER STREET
|CUTHBERT
|GA
|39840
|839 FORRESTER DRIVE
|DAWSON
|GA
|39842
|409 WEST 3RD ST
|DONALSONVILLE
|GA
|39845
|705 US-80
|EAST DUBLIN
|GA
|31027
|103 FOURTH AVE
|EASTMAN
|GA
|31023
|726 SR-144
|GLENNVILLE
|GA
|30427
|106 BILL CONNECTOR PKW
|GRAY
|GA
|31032
|525 BROAD STREET
|HAWKINSVILLE
|GA
|31036
|2872 TOBACCO RD
|HEPHZIBAH
|GA
|30815
|369 S CHURCH ST
|HOMERVILLE
|GA
|31634
|307 W PATTON ST
|LAFAYETTE
|GA
|30728
|265 LAKES BLVD
|LAKE PARK
|GA
|31636
|512 S VALDOSTA RD
|LAKELAND
|GA
|31635
|11747 AUGUSTA BLVD
|LAVONIA
|GA
|30553
|1705 PHILAMENA RD SOUTH
|LEESBURG
|GA
|31701
|978 E BROAD ST
|METTER
|GA
|30439
|506 NORTH HIGHWAY 25
|MILLEN
|GA
|30442
|506 SPAULDING RD
|MONTEZUMA
|GA
|31063
|601 S MASON ST
|MOUNT VERNON
|GA
|30445
|139 WEST BRAZELL ST
|REIDSVILLE
|GA
|30453
|604 NORTHSIDE DR WEST
|STATESBORO
|GA
|30458
|518 WEST OGEECHEE ST
|SYLVANIA
|GA
|30467
|12596 N MAIN ST
|TRENTON
|GA
|30752
|1310 WEST MORTON
|OAKLAND CITY
|IN
|47660
|708 WASHINGTON ST
|FRANKLINTON
|LA
|70438
|200 NORTH ELM ST
|HAUGHTON
|LA
|71037
|2866 BIENVILLE HWY
|RINGGOLD
|LA
|71068
|475 HWY 6 EAST
|BATESVILLE
|MS
|38606
|504 NORTH 2ND STREET
|BOONEVILLE
|MS
|38829
|15 EAST STONEWALL RD
|BYHALIA
|MS
|38611
|340 SR-12
|KOSCIUSKO
|MS
|39090
|5186 HIGHWAY 80 EAST
|MORTON
|MS
|39117
|7122 WILL ROBBINS HWY
|NETTLETON
|MS
|38858
|7105 COCKRUM STREET
|OLIVE BRANCH
|MS
|38654
|170 HIGHWAY 15 NORTH
|PONTOTOC
|MS
|38863
|706 CITY AVE NORTH
|RIPLEY
|MS
|38663
|250 HWY 19 SOUTH
|BRYSON CITY
|NC
|28713
|677 US 19
|BURNSVILLE
|NC
|28714
|70 NEW CLYDE HWY
|CANTON
|NC
|28716
|1346 NORWOOD ST SW
|LENOIR
|NC
|28645
|3606 MAIN ST
|BAMBERG
|SC
|29003
|401 S ALABAMA AVE
|CHESNEE
|SC
|29323
|2544 HWY 25 SOUTH
|GREENWOOD
|SC
|29646
|518 E GREER ST
|HONEA PATH
|SC
|29654
|198 STUCKEY ST
|JOHNSONVILLE
|SC
|29555
|480 NELSON BLVD
|KINGSTREE
|SC
|29556
|437 NORTH MAIN ST
|SALUDA
|SC
|29138
|181 WEST CAROLINA AVE
|VARNVILLE
|SC
|29944
|9810 HWY 57 SOUTH
|COUNCE
|TN
|38326
|8487 SR-22
|DRESDEN
|TN
|38225
|829 W MAIN ST
|MONTEAGLE
|TN
|37356
|100 PIONEER VILLAGE DR
|MOUNTAIN CITY
|TN
|37683
Source: Fred's, Inc.
Referenced Stocks:
FRED