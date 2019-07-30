Quantcast

See headlines for FMCC
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Freddie Mac July Forecast: Expect Homes Sales Recovery

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 30, 2019, 09:49:00 AM EDT


    MCLEAN, Va., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Freddie Mac's (OTCQB:FMCC) July Forecast an overall increase in home sales for the remainder of the year will be dampened by the ongoing shortage of homes for sale and rising house prices.

    Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist, says, "We expect to see stronger housing starts and increased home sales for the remainder of the year as homebuyers benefit from very attractive mortgage rates, lower prices at the gas pump, plus a gradual bump up in wages. While this affordability boost is welcomed, rising demand in the face of limited homes for-sale is likely to put even more upward pressure on house prices."

    Forecast Highlights 

    • For the full year 2019, expect GDP growth of 2.1% as trade tensions and the waning effects of last year's fiscal stimulus put downward pressure on growth.
    • Expect mortgage rates to follow Treasury yields with the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaging 4.1% in 2019, before decreasing modestly to 4.0% in 2020.
    • The house price appreciation forecast is expected to average 3.4% for 2019.
    • The housing starts forecast remains unchanged. Expect to see an increase to 1.26 million and 1.34 million new homes in 2019 and 2020, respectively.
    • Given the combination of increased homebuyer demand and housing supply shortage, expect home sales to be 6.00 million in 2019, before reaching its 2017 levels in 2020 at 6.12 million.
    • With continued low mortgage rates, expect refinance origination volume to rise above 30% in 2019 and lower mortgage rates to translate into higher annual mortgage origination levels of $1.8 trillion and $1.7 trillion in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

    Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we've made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors, and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac, and Freddie Mac's blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

    MEDIA CONTACTS:

    Chad Wandler

    703-903-2446

    Chad_Wandler@FreddieMac.com

     

    Source: Freddie Mac

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: FMCC




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8267.51
    -25.82  ▼  0.31%
    DJIA 27187.71
    -33.64  ▼  0.12%
    S&P 500 3012.39
    -8.58  ▼  0.28%
    Data as of Jul 30, 2019 | 11:17AM
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar