Quantcast

See headlines for FMCC
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Freddie Mac Confirms Disaster Relief Policies as Tropical Storm Barry Approaches

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 12, 2019, 02:02:00 PM EDT


    MCLEAN, Va., July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac today reminded Single-Family mortgage servicers of its disaster relief policies for borrowers affected by Tropical Storm Barry. Freddie Mac's disaster relief options are available to borrowers whose homes or places of employment are located in federally-declared Major Disaster Areas where federal individual assistance programs are made available to affected individuals and households.

    In areas where the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has not yet made individual assistance available, mortgage servicers may immediately leverage Freddie Mac's short-term forbearance programs to provide mortgage relief to their borrowers affected by the storm.

    "Safety is our top priority for those in Louisiana and nearby states as Barry approaches," said Yvette Gilmore, Freddie Mac's Vice President of Single-Family Servicer Performance Management. "Once safe from this dangerous storm, we strongly encourage homeowners whose homes or places of employment have been impacted by the storm to call their mortgage servicer—the company to which borrowers send their monthly mortgage payments—to learn about available relief options. We stand ready to ensure that mortgage relief is made available."

    News Facts:

    • Freddie Mac Single-Family disaster relief policies authorize mortgage servicers to help affected borrowers in eligible disaster areas: those federally-declared Major Disaster Areas where federal individual assistance programs have been extended. A list of these areas can be found on FEMA's website.
    • Freddie Mac Single-Family mortgage relief options for affected borrowers in eligible disaster areas include:

      º Suspending foreclosures by providing forbearance for up to 12 months;

      º Waiving assessments of penalties or late fees against borrowers with disaster-damaged homes; and

      º Not reporting forbearance or delinquencies caused by the disaster to the nation's credit bureaus. 
    • Freddie Mac is reminding servicers to consider borrowers who are impacted by the storm, but who live and work outside of an eligible disaster area, for Freddie Mac's standard relief policies, which include forbearance and mortgage modifications.
    • Affected borrowers should immediately contact their mortgage servicer—the company to which they send their monthly mortgage payment.
    • See http://www.freddiemac.com/singlefamily/service/natural_disasters.html for a description of Freddie Mac disaster relief policies.

    About Freddie Mac

    Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we've made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac, and Freddie Mac's blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

    MEDIA CONTACT: Fred Solomon

    703-903-3861

    Frederick_Solomon@freddiemac.com

    Source: Freddie Mac

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: FMCC




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8236.48
    40.44  ▲  0.49%
    DJIA 27271.55
    183.47  ▲  0.68%
    S&P 500 3009.59
    9.68  ▲  0.32%
    Data as of Jul 12, 2019 | 3:08PM
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar