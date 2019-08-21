Quantcast

    Frankly Media to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 5, 2019

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 21, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


    NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frankly Inc. (TSX-V:TLK) (OTCQX:FRNKF) (Frankly), a multi-platform engagement, monetization and data company, has been invited to present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held on September 4-5, 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

    Frankly Media CEO Lou Schwartz is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 5 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the day. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

    To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

    About the Gateway Conference

    The 8th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Gateway Investor Relations, a full-service financial communications firm. The Gateway Conference was created to bring together Gateway's selection of the most compelling companies with the nation's top institutional investors and analysts. This year's event features over 100 companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gatewayir.com/conference.

    About Frankly Media

    Frankly Media is a multiplatform engagement, monetization and data company. The company is headquartered in New York with offices in Atlanta and Toronto. For more information, visit www.franklymedia.com.

    Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

    Company Contact:

    Lou Schwartz, CEO

    212-931-1203

    press@franklyinc.com

    Investor Relations Contact:

    Matt Glover or Tom Colton

    Gateway Investor Relations

    949-574-3860

    TLK@gatewayir.com

    Source: Frankly Media

