Franklin Resources, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Results on July 30, 2019





SAN MATEO, Calif., July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Franklin Resources, Inc. (the "Company") [NYSE:BEN] will release its third quarter 2019 operating results. A written commentary on the results will also be available via investors.franklinresources.com at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



In addition, Chairman and CEO Greg Johnson, Executive Vice President and CFO Matthew Nicholls, and President and COO Jenny Johnson will lead a live teleconference at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to answer questions of a material nature. Access to the teleconference will be available via investors.franklinresources.com or by dialing (877) 407-8293 in the U.S. and Canada or (201) 689-8349 internationally. A replay of the teleconference can also be accessed by calling (877) 660-6853 in the U.S. and Canada or (201) 612-7415 internationally using access code 13692308, after 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on July 30, 2019 through August 30, 2019. Analysts and investors are encouraged to review the Company's recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and to contact Investor Relations at (650) 312-4091 before the live teleconference for any clarifications or questions related to the earnings release or written commentary.

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton. Franklin Templeton's goal is to deliver better outcomes by providing global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries. Through specialized teams, the Company has expertise across all asset classes, including equity, fixed income, alternatives and custom multi-asset solutions. The Company's more than 600 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With employees in over 30 countries, the California-based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and approximately $695 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2019. For more information, please visit investors.franklinresources.com.

