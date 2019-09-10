Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management





SAN MATEO, Calif. , Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Resources, Inc. (Franklin Templeton) (NYSE:BEN) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $690.6 billion at August 31, 2019, compared to $709.5 billion at July 31, 2019. The decrease in assets under management was attributable to net market declines and moderate net outflows. Preliminary average assets under management for the quarter, through August 31, 2019, were $705.1 billion.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT Preliminary (In billions) 31-Aug-19 31-Jul-19 30-Jun-19 31-Mar-19 31-Aug-18 Franklin Templeton: Equity: Global/international $156.0

$163.6 $169.8 $174.4 $197.8 United States 110.9 113.0 112.4 109.5

. 115.1 Total equity 266.9 276.6 282.2 283.9 312.9

Multi-Asset/Balanced 133.2 135.4 136.0 134.7 139.8 Fixed Income: Tax-free 66.8 65.5 65.0 63.4 64.9 Taxable: Global/international 146.5 155.2 154.9 152.5 150.5 United States 67.5 67.2 67.9 68.9 45.0 Total fixed income 280.8 287.9 287.8 284.8 260.4 Cash Management 9.7 9.6 9.2 8.9 9.3 Total $690.6 $709.5 $715.2 $712.3 $722.4



