Franklin Electric Reports Record Second Quarter 2019 Sales and Earnings





FORT WAYNE, Ind., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) reported record second quarter 2019 GAAP fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70, versus a GAAP fully diluted EPS in the second quarter 2018 of $0.64. Second quarter 2019 sales were a record $355.3 million, compared to 2018 second quarter sales of $344.0 million. Second quarter EPS before the impact of restructuring expenses was also $0.70 compared to 2018 second quarter EPS before restructuring of $0.65 (see table below for a reconciliation of GAAP EPS to EPS before restructuring).



Gregg Sengstack, Franklin Electric's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"Overall, our second quarter results were a record for any quarter in the Company's history. Sales of Pioneer branded dewatering equipment increased by about 9 percent in the second quarter when compared to the prior year and our Fueling Systems organic revenue growth was about 7 percent. However, in the U.S. and Canada, sales of groundwater products, by both our Water Systems and Distribution segments, continue to be adversely impacted by the record precipitation during the first half of the year. Our operating income before restructuring expenses grew by 7 percent and our earnings per share before restructuring expenses grew by 8 percent."

Key Performance Indicators:

For the Second Quarter Earnings Before and After Restructuring 2019 2018 Change (in millions) Net Income attributable to FE Co., Inc. Reported $ 32.7 $ 30.5 7 % Allocated Earnings $ (0.2 ) $ (0.2 ) Earnings for EPS Calculations $ 32.5 $ 30.3 7 % Restructuring (before tax): $ 0.2 $ 0.6 Restructuring, net of tax: $ 0.2 $ 0.5 Earnings before Restructuring $ 32.7 $ 30.8 6 % For the Second Quarter Earnings Per Share 2019 2018 Change Before and After Restructuring (in millions except Earnings Per Share) Average Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding 46.7 47.0 -1 % Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") Reported $ 0.70 $ 0.64 9 % Restructuring Per Share, net of tax $ - $ 0.01 Fully Diluted EPS before Restructuring $ 0.70 $ 0.65 8 %





Net Sales United States Latin Europe, Middle Asia Total (in millions) & Canada America East & Africa Pacific Water Fueling Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated Q2 2018 $118.3 $28.9 $45.2 $19.0 $211.4 $73.1 $79.5 ($20.0 ) $344.0 Q2 2019 $117.9 $29.4 $39.0 $18.7 $205.0 $78.0 $87.1 ($14.8 ) $355.3 Change ($0.4 ) $0.5 ($6.2 ) ($0.3 ) ($6.4 ) $4.9 $7.6 $5.2 $11.3 % Change 0 % 2 % -14 % -2 % -3 % 7 % 10 % 3 % Foreign currency translation ($1.2 ) ($1.3 ) ($5.9 ) ($0.3 ) ($8.7 ) ($1.6 ) $0.0 % Change -1 % -4 % -13 % -2 % -4 % -2 % 0 % Acquisitions $0.0 $3.3 $0.0 $0.0 $3.3 $1.7 $7.0 Volume/Price $0.8 ($1.5 ) ($0.3 ) $0.0 ($1.0 ) $4.8 $0.6 % Change 1 % -5 % -1 % 0 % 0 % 7 % 1 %

Operating Income and Margins (in millions) For the Second Quarter 2019 Water Fueling Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated Operating Income / (Loss) $ 30.9 $ 21.7 $ 4.5 $ (13.4 ) $ 43.7 % Operating Income To Net Sales 15.1 % 27.8 % 5.2 % 12.3 % Restructuring $ - $ - $ 0.2 $ - $ 0.2 Operating Income/(Loss) before Restructuring $ 30.9 $ 21.7 $ 4.7 $ (13.4 ) $ 43.9 % Operating Income to Net Sales Before Restructuring 15.1 % 27.8 % 5.4 % 12.4 % Operating Income and Margins (in millions) For the Second Quarter 2018 Water Fueling Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated Operating Income / (Loss) $ 32.2 $ 19.0 $ 4.0 $ (14.7 ) $ 40.5 % Operating Income To Net Sales 15.2 % 26.0 % 5.0 % 11.8 % Restructuring $ 0.4 $ 0.2 $ - $ 0.6 Operating Income/(Loss) before Restructuring $ 32.6 $ 19.2 $ 4.0 $ (14.7 ) $ 41.1 % Operating Income to Net Sales Before Restructuring 15.4 % 26.3 % 5.0 % 11.9 %

Water Systems

Water Systems sales were $205.0 million in the second quarter 2019, versus the second quarter 2018 sales of $211.4 million. In the second quarter of 2019, sales from businesses acquired since the second quarter of 2018 were $3.3 million. Water Systems sales decreased about 4 percent in the quarter due to foreign currency translation. Water Systems organic sales were flat compared to the second quarter of 2018.

Water Systems sales in the U.S. and Canada were flat overall compared to the second quarter 2018. Sales of surface pumping equipment increased by 9 percent on the strength of higher sales of both wastewater and dewatering equipment. Sales of groundwater pumping equipment declined 12 percent versus the second quarter 2018. The decline in groundwater pumping systems was primarily due to adverse weather conditions in North America and reduced sales to the Company's Headwater Distribution segment.

Water Systems sales in markets outside the U.S. and Canada declined by 6 percent overall. Foreign currency translation decreased sales by 8 percent. Outside the U.S. and Canada, Water Systems organic sales declined by 2 percent, primarily driven by lower sales in Latin America markets outside of Brazil. In EMEA, sales declined primarily due to foreign currency translation.

Water Systems operating income was $30.9 million in the second quarter 2019, compared to $32.2 million in the second quarter 2018. Water Systems operating income was lower in the second quarter primarily due to lower sales volume, resulting in lost leverage on fixed costs, and adverse product sales mix.

Fueling Systems

Fueling Systems sales were $78.0 million in the second quarter 2019 compared to second quarter 2018 sales of $73.1 million and were a record for any second quarter. In the second quarter of 2019, sales from businesses acquired since the second quarter of 2018 were $1.7 million. Fueling Systems sales decreased 2 percent in the quarter due to foreign currency translation. Fueling Systems organic sales increased 7 percent compared to the second quarter of 2018.

Fueling Systems sales in the U.S. and Canada increased by 15 percent compared to the second quarter 2018. The increase was principally in the fuel pumping systems, underground piping and containment systems and service station hardware product lines. Outside the U.S. and Canada, Fueling Systems revenues declined by 2 percent, due to lower sales in Europe and Africa partially offset by higher sales in China and other regions.

Fueling Systems operating income was a record for any quarter at $21.7 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $19.0 million in the second quarter of 2018. Fueling Systems operating income was higher in the second quarter due to favorable mix and operating leverage.

Distribution

Distribution sales were $87.1 million in the second quarter 2019, versus second quarter 2018 sales of $79.5 million. In the second quarter of 2019, sales from businesses acquired since the second quarter of 2018 were $7.0 million. The Distribution segment organic sales increased 1 percent compared to the second quarter of 2018.

The Distribution segment operating income was $4.5 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $4.0 million in the second quarter of 2018. Operating income before the impact of restructuring expenses was $4.7 million. Distribution's operating income was higher in the second quarter due primarily to acquisitions.

Overall

The Company's consolidated gross profit was $119.7 million for the second quarter of 2019, an increase from the second quarter of 2018 gross profit of $116.1 million. The gross profit increase was primarily due to higher Fueling Systems sales. The gross profit as a percent of net sales was 33.7 percent in the second quarter of 2019 and 2018.

Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $75.8 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $75.0 million in the second quarter of 2018. SG&A expenses from acquired businesses was $2.8 million and excluding the acquired entities, the Company's SG&A expenses in the second quarter of 2019 were $73.0 million, a decrease of 3 percent from the second quarter 2018, partially due to the effect of foreign currency translation in the second quarter of 2019 versus the prior year.

Commenting on the outlook for the balance of 2019, Mr. Sengstack said:

"As we look forward to the second half of 2019, we are encouraged by what appears to be a return to more normal weather in the United States, which should positively impact our Water Systems and Distribution segments. We also see improved demand in several International Water Systems markets. Additionally, our Fueling Systems business has strong momentum globally. Despite these positives looking forward, our first half results did not meet our expectations and we do not believe we will be able to achieve our original earnings per share guidance.

We now believe our full year 2019 earnings per share before restructuring charges will be between $2.15 and $2.25, which at its midpoint, would result in a second half 2019 earnings per share before restructuring charges of $1.29, an eleven percent increase over the second half of 2018."

Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and fuel. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications.

FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Second Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 355,340 $ 343,970 $ 646,055 $ 639,600 Cost of sales 235,622 227,894 436,831 424,542 Gross profit 119,718 116,076 209,224 215,058 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 75,782 74,965 152,081 151,240 Restructuring expense 245 637 1,331 644 Operating income 43,691 40,474 55,812 63,174 Interest expense (2,295 ) (2,606 ) (4,637 ) (5,034 ) Other income/(expense), net (292 ) 45 (53 ) (159 ) Foreign exchange income/(expense) (505 ) (999 ) 84 (1,550 ) Income before income taxes 40,599 36,914 51,206 56,431 Income tax expense 7,787 6,875 9,267 5,177 Net income $ 32,812 $ 30,039 $ 41,939 $ 51,254 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (67 ) 458 (138 ) 417 Net income attributable to Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $ 32,745 $ 30,497 $ 41,801 $ 51,671 Income per share: Basic $ 0.70 $ 0.65 $ 0.89 $ 1.10 Diluted $ 0.70 $ 0.64 $ 0.89 $ 1.09





FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Cash and equivalents $ 40,991 $ 59,173 Receivables 220,815 172,899 Inventories 352,383 314,049 Other current assets 34,937 33,758 Total current assets 649,126 579,879 Property, plant, and equipment, net 202,100 207,064 Right-of-Use Asset, net 25,708 - Goodwill and other assets 392,729 395,422 Total assets $ 1,269,663 $ 1,182,365 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable $ 99,654 $ 76,652 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 63,760 67,230 Current lease liability 8,605 - Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term borrowings 129,337 111,975 Total current liabilities 301,356 255,857 Long-term debt 93,707 94,379 Long-term lease liability 17,105 - Income taxes payable non-current 10,881 10,881 Deferred income taxes 29,815 28,949 Employee benefit plans 36,523 38,020 Other long-term liabilities 19,584 17,934 Redeemable noncontrolling interest (210 ) 518 Total equity 760,902 735,827 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,269,663 $ 1,182,365

FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Six Months Ended (In thousands) June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 41,939 $ 51,254 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 18,350 19,595 Non-Cash Lease Expense 5,199 - Share-based compensation 5,524 4,769 Other 1,011 (3,083 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables (46,371 ) (40,812 ) Inventory (35,318 ) (20,614 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 18,637 (1,072 ) Operating Leases (5,195 ) - Income taxes-U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act - (4,600 ) Other 369 (268 ) Net cash flows from operating activities 4,145 5,169 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant, and equipment (10,444 ) (11,446 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 866 306 Acquisitions and investments (6,728 ) (8,428 ) Other investing activities 8 199 Net cash flows from investing activities (16,298 ) (19,369 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Change in debt 16,814 37,333 Proceeds from issuance of common stock 1,495 1,795 Purchases of common stock (9,543 ) (10,953 ) Dividends paid (13,510 ) (10,658 ) Purchase of redeemable non-controlling shares (485 ) - Net cash flows from financing activities (5,229 ) 17,517 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (800 ) (506 ) Net change in cash and equivalents (18,182 ) 2,811 Cash and equivalents at beginning of period 59,173 67,233 Cash and equivalents at end of period $ 40,991 $ 70,044





"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein, including those relating to market conditions or the Company's financial results, costs, expenses or expense reductions, profit margins, inventory levels, foreign currency translation rates, liquidity expectations, business goals and sales growth, involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties with respect to general economic and currency conditions, various conditions specific to the Company's business and industry, weather conditions, new housing starts, market demand, competitive factors, changes in distribution channels, supply constraints, effect of price increases, raw material costs, technology factors, integration of acquisitions, litigation, government and regulatory actions, the Company's accounting policies, future trends, and other risks which are detailed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, included in Item 1A of Part I of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018, Exhibit 99.1 attached thereto and in Item 1A of Part II of the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.





