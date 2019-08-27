francesca’s® Announces Reporting Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

Quantcast

HOUSTON, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq:FRAN) today announced plans to report second quarter fiscal year 2019 financial results on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, before the market opens.

The Company plans to hold a conference call to discuss its financial results the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.  To participate in the call, please dial 1-877-451-6152 and passcode 13693991. To listen to a live webcast via the internet, please visit the investor relations section of the Company's website, www.francescas.com.

In addition, a replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available until September 17, 2019. To access the telephone replay, listeners should dial 1-844-512-2921. The access code for the replay is 13693991. A replay of the webcast will also be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and will remain on the website for 90 days.

About Francesca's Holdings Corporation

francesca's® is a specialty retailer which operates a nationwide-chain of boutiques providing customers a unique, fun and personalized shopping experience. The merchandise assortment is a diverse and balanced mix of apparel, jewelry, accessories and gifts. As of August 27, 2019, francesca's® operates approximately 719 boutiques in 47 states and the District of Columbia and also serves its customers through francescas.com. For additional information on francesca's®, please visit www.francescas.com.

