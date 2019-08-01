Quantcast

    Fox River Announces Untimely Passing of Director Gordon McKinnon

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 01, 2019, 03:00:00 PM EDT


    TORONTO, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fox River Resources Corporation (the "Company" or "Fox River") (CSE:FOX) regrettably announces the tragic and untimely passing of Gordon McKinnon, a director of the Company.

    Stephen Case, CEO of the Company, said, "It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my friend and colleague Gord McKinnon. Gord was both a kind and gentle soul. I worked with Gord for over a decade and he will be greatly missed."

    The Board and staff of Fox River would like to extend their sincere condolences to his wife and family.

    ABOUT FOX RIVER

    Fox River owns a 100% interest in the Martison Phosphate Project. Additional information can be found under Fox River's profile on SEDAR, including the NI 43-101 Technical Report dated April 11, 2016.

    For further information, please contact:

    Stephen Case

    Chief Executive Officer

    Tel: (416) 972-9222

    Source: Fox River Resources Corporation

