Fox River Announces Untimely Passing of Director Gordon McKinnon





TORONTO, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fox River Resources Corporation (the "Company" or "Fox River") (CSE:FOX) regrettably announces the tragic and untimely passing of Gordon McKinnon, a director of the Company.



Stephen Case, CEO of the Company, said, "It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my friend and colleague Gord McKinnon. Gord was both a kind and gentle soul. I worked with Gord for over a decade and he will be greatly missed."

The Board and staff of Fox River would like to extend their sincere condolences to his wife and family.

