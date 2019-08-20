Quantcast

See headlines for FOX
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Referenced Stocks

    Fox River Announces Board of Directors Update

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 20, 2019, 01:57:00 PM EDT


    TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fox River Resources Corporation (the "Company" or "Fox River") (CSE:FOX) is pleased to announce that a new director, Elizabeth Leonard, has been appointed to Fox River's Board of Directors.

    Ms. Leonard is an investment professional with a career spanning over thirty years.  She has extensive experience as a portfolio manager in bonds, equities, options and structured finance with Royal Trust, the Northern Telecom Pension Fund and served as Vice President, Investments and Treasurer of a Canadian Trust Company.  She has also acted as Director of Institutional Sales at Sprott Securities and Loewen Ondaatje McCuttcheon.  She has been awarded the CFA designation and has been a Registered Options Principal.  Most recently she has been a Portfolio Manager, Options with an independent Canadian Investment firm.

    Concurrent with Ms. Leonard's appointment to the Board, Fox River has granted her 500,000 stock options under the Company's stock option plan. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.07 and expire in five years.

    ABOUT FOX RIVER

    Fox River owns a 100% interest in the Martison Phosphate Project. Additional information can be found under Fox River's profile on SEDAR, including the NI 43-101 Technical Report dated April 11, 2016.

    For further information, please contact:

    Stephen Case

    Chief Executive Officer

    Tel: (416) 972 9222

     

    Source: Fox River Resources Corporation

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: FOX




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 7964.06
    -38.75  ▼  0.48%
    DJIA 26034.20
    -101.59  ▼  0.39%
    S&P 500 2907.55
    -16.10  ▼  0.55%
    Data as of Aug 20, 2019 | 2:51PM
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar