Fox River Announces Board of Directors Update

Ms. Leonard is an investment professional with a career spanning over thirty years. She has extensive experience as a portfolio manager in bonds, equities, options and structured finance with Royal Trust, the Northern Telecom Pension Fund and served as Vice President, Investments and Treasurer of a Canadian Trust Company. She has also acted as Director of Institutional Sales at Sprott Securities and Loewen Ondaatje McCuttcheon. She has been awarded the CFA designation and has been a Registered Options Principal. Most recently she has been a Portfolio Manager, Options with an independent Canadian Investment firm.

Concurrent with Ms. Leonard's appointment to the Board, Fox River has granted her 500,000 stock options under the Company's stock option plan. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.07 and expire in five years.

Fox River owns a 100% interest in the Martison Phosphate Project.

