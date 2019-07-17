Quantcast

Fox Factory Holding Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

By GlobeNewswire,  July 17, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


BRASELTON, Georgia, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fox Factory Holding Corp. (Nasdaq:FOXF) ("FOX" or the "Company") will announce results for the second quarter ended June 28, 2019, on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, after the market close.

The Company will host a conference call with members of the executive management team to discuss these results with additional comments and details. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.ridefox.com and will be archived online for one year.  In addition, North America listeners may dial (877) 425-9470, and international listeners may dial (201) 389-0878; the conference ID is 13692725.

About Fox Factory Holding Corp. (Nasdaq:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs and manufactures performance-defining products primarily for bicycles, on-road and off-road vehicles and trucks, side-by-side vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles. The Company is a direct supplier to leading power vehicle original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs"). Additionally, the Company supplies top bicycle OEMs and their contract manufacturers and provides aftermarket products to retailers and distributors.

FOX is a registered trademark of Fox Factory, Inc. NASDAQ Global Select Market is a registered trademark of The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contact

ICR

Katie Turner

646-277-1228

Katie.turner@icrinc.com

Source: Fox Factory Holding Corp.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: FOXF




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8222.80
-35.39  ▼  0.43%
DJIA 27335.63
-23.53  ▼  0.09%
S&P 500 3004.04
-10.26  ▼  0.34%
Data as of Jul 16, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar