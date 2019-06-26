Forward Pharma A/S Announces Intention to Transfer its U.S. Public Listing to the Nasdaq Capital Market Stock Exchange





COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) (the "Company") today announced its intention to transfer its public listing of American Depositary Shares from the Nasdaq Global Select Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market. This follows the development in the Company's American Depositary Shares ("ADSs" or "shares") price after the Settlement and License Agreement with Biogen, and the significant return of capital to its shareholders in 2017.



On June 21, 2019, the Company received a written notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market to maintain a minimum Market Value of Publicly Held Shares ("MVPHS") of $5,000,000, as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(1)(C) (the "MVPHS Notice"). Based upon the closing bid price for the 30 consecutive business days prior to the receipt of the MVPHS Notice, the Company no longer meets the MVPHS requirement.

The Company has 180 calendar days, or until December 18, 2019, to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(1)(C). The Company intends to transfer its listing to the Nasdaq Capital Market, whereby the Company's MVPHS must close at $1,000,000 or more for a minimum of ten consecutive business days to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(5). The current MVPHS is approximately $2.7 million.

Further, on June 25, 2019, the Company received a written notice from Nasdaq indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share, as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the "Minimum Bid Price Notice"). Based upon the closing bid price for the 30 consecutive business days prior to the receipt of the Minimum Bid Price Notice, the Company no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement.

The Company has 180 calendar days, or until December 23, 2019, to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1). The Company intends to transfer its listing to the Nasdaq Capital Market, whereby the bid price of the Company's ADSs must have a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days at any time before December 23, 2019 to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

The Company provides no assurance that its shares will trade at levels necessary to regain and maintain compliance with the above-referenced MVPHS and bid price rules before the compliance deadlines. The Company intends to continue to monitor the bid price for its shares and the MVPHS. If the Company's shares do not trade at a level that is likely to regain compliance with the Nasdaq requirements, the Company's Board of Directors will consider other options that may be available to achieve compliance.

About Forward Pharma:

Forward Pharma A/S is a Danish biopharmaceutical company that commenced development in 2005 of a proprietary formulation of DMF for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The Company granted to Biogen an irrevocable license to all of its IP through the License Agreement and received from Biogen a non-refundable cash fee of $1.25 billion in February 2017, with the return of EUR 917.7 million to shareholders through a capital reduction in September 2017. The Company has the opportunity to receive royalties from Biogen on Biogen's net sales of Tecfidera® or other DMF products for multiple sclerosis outside the U.S., dependent on, among other things, a favorable outcome in Europe with respect to the ‘355 Patent Opposition Proceeding, including any appeal thereto.

The principal executive offices are located at Østergade 24A, 1st Floor, 1100 Copenhagen K, Denmark and our American Depositary Shares are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market ( FWP ). For more information about the Company, please visit our website at http://www.forward-pharma.com.

Forward Pharma A/S Investor Relations Contact:

Forward Pharma A/S

Claus Bo Svendsen, MD, PhD

Chief Executive Officer

Investor Relations

investors@forward-pharma.com

Solebury Trout

John Graziano

jgraziano@troutgroup.com

+1 (646) 378 2942

