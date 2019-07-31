Quantcast

Forty Seven Inc. to Present at Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  July 31, 2019, 08:01:00 AM EDT


MENLO PARK, Calif., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV), a clinical-stage, immuno-oncology company focused on developing therapies to activate macrophages in the fight against cancer, today announced that Mark McCamish, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. ET in Boston, MA.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.fortyseveninc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Forty Seven website for 90 days following the event.

About Forty Seven Inc.:

Forty Seven, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company that is developing therapies targeting cancer immune evasion pathways based on technology licensed from Stanford University. Forty Seven's lead program, 5F9, is a monoclonal antibody against the CD47 receptor, a "don't eat me" signal that cancer cells commandeer to avoid being ingested by macrophages. This antibody is currently being evaluated in multiple clinical studies in patients with solid tumors, myelodysplastic syndrome, acute myeloid leukemia, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, ovarian cancer and colorectal carcinoma.

 

For more information please visit www.fortyseveninc.com or contact info@fortyseveninc.com.

For journalist enquiries please contact Sarah Plumridge at fortyseven@hdmz.com or phone (312) 506-5218.

For investor enquiries please contact Hannah Deresiewicz at Stern Investor Relations Inc. at hannah.deresiewicz@sternir.com or phone (212) 362-1200.

Source: Forty Seven, Inc.

