Fortune 500 Retailer CarMax Creating More Than 400 Jobs for New Contact Center in Tempe





Richmond, VA, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarMax, the nation's largest retailer of used cars, will create 430 new jobs for their new Customer Experience Center opening in Tempe this December. The company is now hiring to fill the open positions at the contact center. Candidates can apply now at CarMaxPhoenix.com.

"We're proud that yet another Fortune 500 company is expanding in Arizona, creating hundreds of new jobs for our citizens and investing in our communities," said Governor Doug Ducey. "We thank CarMax for choosing Arizona and congratulate the company on their impressive growth!"

The state-of-the-art facility will be the third stand-alone Customer Experience Center that supports the Fortune 500 retailer's new omni-channel customer-driven car buying experience where customers can buy a car on their terms, whether they want to buy a car completely from home, in-store, or a seamless combination of both.



"We are excited to continue our growth in the Phoenix metropolitan area and build out our talented associate team to fuel our continued innovation," said Diane Cafritz, CarMax Chief Human Resources Officer. "The Phoenix area is a natural fit with our business needs due to its top contact center talent and strong local culture."

The company is hiring customer experience consultants and managers to work at the new location at 1515 West 14th Street in Tempe. Offering full-time opportunities, consultants working in the contact center will support customers over the phone or online with shopping and financing until the customer is ready to pick up their vehicle at an area store or receive the vehicle through home delivery.

CarMax is recruiting for Spanish bilingual candidates to fill approximately a third of the open roles. Consultants can earn up to $22 an hour or more, with bilingual candidates receiving a pay premium.

"No previous automotive experience is required for any of these new roles. We're looking for driven, customer-focused associates with strong communication skills who are eager for a great career opportunity and to deliver an unparalleled customer experience," Cafritz said.

"CarMax is a company that pushed the status quo and disrupted the market of used car sales," said Mayor Mark Mitchell, City of Tempe. "They continue to evolve their business and Tempe is looking forward to being part of that expansion,"

"As a leader in the industry's digital revolution, CarMax's new location in Greater Phoenix showcases their investment in growth and innovation through their evolved approach to buying and selling a car," says Chris Camacho, president and CEO, Greater Phoenix Economic Council. "Their new operation will provide residents across the region with employment opportunities and we wish CarMax nothing but success."

"We are thrilled that CarMax, one of the biggest names in the industry, is making a strategic investment in Arizona to scale their operations," said Sandra Watson, president & CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. "Arizona offers the best business environment anywhere in the nation, and we look forward to supporting the growth and success of CarMax in our state."



CarMax has more than 25,000 associates nationwide and for 15 consecutive years has been named as one of the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For®. There are three existing CarMax stores in Greater Phoenix, including the company's new Scottsdale store which opened on August 28.

# # #

About CarMax

CarMax, the nation's largest retailer of used cars, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. CarMax continues to innovate and is currently rolling out an omni-channel experience, providing customers the option to complete transactions entirely from home, in store, or a seamless combination of both. CarMax has more than 200 stores nationwide, and during the latest fiscal year sold nearly 750,000 used cars and 450,000 wholesale vehicles at its in-store auctions. With more than 25,000 associates, CarMax is proud to have been recognized for 15 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. For more information, visit www.carmax.com.

Contact:

Media:

pr@carmax.com, (855) 887-2915

Attachment

Public Relations CarMax (855) 887-2915 PR@carmax.com

Source: CarMax