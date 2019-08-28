Quantcast

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 5, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  August 28, 2019, 04:15:00 PM EDT


NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) (the "Company") today announced that Joe Adams, FTAI Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference at 4:00PM Pacific time on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at The Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

Interested investors may access the Company's presentation materials posted in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.ftandi.com.

About the Gateway Conference

The 8th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Gateway Investor Relations, a full-service financial communications firm. Gateway was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation's top institutional investors and analysts. This year's event features over 100 companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gatewayir.com/conference.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires high quality infrastructure and equipment that is essential for the transportation of goods and people globally. FTAI targets assets that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Andreini

Investor Relations

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC

(212) 798-6128

aandreini@fortress.com

Source: Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: FTAI




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7856.88
29.93  ▲  0.38%
DJIA 26036.10
258.20  ▲  1.00%
S&P 500 2887.94
18.78  ▲  0.65%
Data as of Aug 28, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar