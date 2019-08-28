Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 5, 2019





NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) (the "Company") today announced that Joe Adams, FTAI Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference at 4:00PM Pacific time on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at The Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.



To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

Interested investors may access the Company's presentation materials posted in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.ftandi.com.

About the Gateway Conference

The 8th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Gateway Investor Relations, a full-service financial communications firm. Gateway was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation's top institutional investors and analysts. This year's event features over 100 companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gatewayir.com/conference.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires high quality infrastructure and equipment that is essential for the transportation of goods and people globally. FTAI targets assets that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

