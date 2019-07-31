Quantcast

Fortis Inc. Announces Third Quarter Dividends - 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 31, 2019, 04:46:00 PM EDT


ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX/NYSE:FTS) has declared the following dividends:

  • $0.3063 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "F" of the Corporation, payable on September 1, 2019 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on August 20, 2019;



  • $0.2745625 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "G" of the Corporation, payable on September 1, 2019 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on August 20, 2019;



  • $0.15625 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "H" of the Corporation, payable on September 1, 2019 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on August 20, 2019;



  • $0.19635068 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "I" of the Corporation, payable on September 1, 2019 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on August 20, 2019;



  • $0.2969 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "J" of the Corporation, payable on September 1, 2019 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on August 20, 2019;



  • $0.2455625 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "K" of the Corporation, payable on September 1, 2019 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on August 20, 2019;



  • $0.25625 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "M" of the Corporation, payable on September 1, 2019 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on August 20, 2019; and



  • $0.45 per share on the Common Shares of the Corporation, payable on September 1, 2019 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on August 20, 2019.

    • The Corporation has designated the common share dividend and preference share dividends as eligible dividends for federal and provincial dividend tax credit purposes.

    About Fortis

    Fortis is a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with 2018 revenue of C$8.4 billion and total assets of approximately C$53 billion as at March 31, 2019. The Corporation's 8,800 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

    Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com, www.sedar.com, or www.sec.gov.

    A .pdf version of this press release is available at : http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/221822a9-7581-4d94-b7d1-c27577668479 

    For more information please contact
       
    Investor Enquiries:  Media Enquiries:
    Ms. Stephanie Amaimo  Ms. Karen McCarthy
    Vice President, Investor Relations Vice President, Communications and Corporate Affairs
    Fortis Inc. Fortis Inc.
    248.946.3572 709.737.5323
    investorrelations@fortisinc.com    media@fortisinc.com



     

    Source: Fortis

