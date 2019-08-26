Fortinet Extends Support for VMware NSX-T to Further Advance Security in Software Defined Data Centers and the Cloud





SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

John Maddison, EVP of products and chief marketing officer at Fortinet

"We look forward to tightening our collaboration with Fabric-Ready Partner VMware to make the cloud on-ramp that mutual customers are undertaking as easy as possible. By combining FortiGate-VM functionality with VMware's NSX-T Data Center, organizations can seamlessly integrate security functionality across multi-hypervisor environments, public clouds and multiple clouds."

News Summary

Fortinet® (NASDAQ:FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced that the FortiGate-VM, powered by the Fortinet Security Fabric, is extending its native support of VMware NSX-T Data Center to provide advanced security for East-West traffic. Fortinet will help customers more confidently unify security to extend their virtualized infrastructure across multi-hypervisor environments, public and private clouds. This provides a consistent security posture leveraging a consistent SecOps model. Fortinet fully supports VMware NSX-T by now adding to the existing North-South protection capabilities of the FortiGate-VM for advanced security in VMware NSX-T environments.

The need for security and high performance

A recent IHS Markit survey commissioned by Fortinet found that 74 percent of executive respondents have moved applications in the cloud back to their private infrastructure with security concerns and performance as the main reasons why. Security professionals are looking to increase visibility into and performance of their organizations' applications and services in a hybrid environment without compromising their ability to protect and manage risks.

Fortinet and VMware enable end-to-end security and management across dynamic cloud infrastructures

Today's announcement addresses this need as Fortinet's full support of VMware NSX-T allows organizations to reduce the number of point products they use to protect their infrastructure while providing consistent security across various environments. Powered by FortiGate-VM technology, Fortinet's ability to monitor NSX-T East-West security will provide consistent security across any environment as well as give comprehensive visibility inside the network with single-pane-of-glass management.

Other benefits of Fortinet's extended support of VMware NSX-T include:

FortiGate-VM for NSX-T virtual cloud network enables zero trust security across hypervisors and clouds. This allows organizations to mitigate lateral movement of sophisticated threats and vulnerabilities within virtualized data centers and across multiple clouds, providing advanced security throughout all environments

By leveraging the high speed and unique performance of FortiGate-VM vSPU technology, organizations can scale up to LAN speeds in a virtual form factor. Organizations can also realize the benefits of East-West NGFW traffic inspection and visibility without compromising application performance and infrastructure agility.

Fortinet's Fabric Connector automatically updates security policies associated with dynamic objects in NSX-T whenever changes are made to application meta data and annotations. This capability, which also extends to public cloud infrastructures such as AWS, Azure and GCP, relieves organizations from the need to continuously update security policies for every change to the application infrastructure. This eliminates any manual intervention from IT teams, freeing up their time for other business critical duties.

Simplified management is achieved with Fortinet's most recent integration enhancements, security can be managed by the NSX-T UI and will automatically be carried through to the FortiGate-VM instances running in the NSX-T Data Center.

As a Fabric-Ready Partner, VMware is enabling Fortinet to natively support its products and solutions. Fortinet's Fabric-Ready Partner ecosystem's open APIs approach enables security to be automated and synchronized across DevOps environments. The Fabric Connectors allow deep integration into partner technologies and streamline application lifecycle management while also reducing operational overhead. With this integration Fortinet continues to support customer business priorities related to cloud adoption.

Supporting Quotes

"VMware and Fortinet are enabling our mutual customers with end-to-end security by inserting next-generation firewall capabilities seamlessly into VMware NSX-T Data Center environments. FortiGate-VM's interoperability with NSX-T Data Center will enable our mutual customers to deliver even deeper security across the Virtual Cloud Network."

- Nikhil Kelshikar, VP of NSX product management, VMware

Additional Resources

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers its customers with intelligent, seamless protection across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements of the borderless network - today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric architecture can deliver security without compromise to address the most critical security challenges, whether in networked, application, cloud or mobile environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 400,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.

FTNT-O

Copyright © 2019 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and ™ denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet's trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, FortiGate, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiManager, FortiAnalyzer, FortiOS, FortiADC, FortiAP, FortiAppMonitor, FortiASIC, FortiAuthenticator, FortiBridge, FortiCache, FortiCamera, FortiCASB, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFone, FortiCarrier, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiMail, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiPlanner, FortiPortal, FortiPresence , FortiProxy, FortiRecorder, FortiSandbox, FortiSIEM, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiVoice, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLCOS and FortiWLM.

Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments. This news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve uncertainties and assumptions, such as statements regarding technology releases among others. Changes of circumstances, product release delays, or other risks as stated in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, located at www.sec.gov, may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release. If the uncertainties materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Fortinet assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Stephanie Lira

Fortinet, Inc.

408-235-7700

pr@fortinet.com Investor Contact

Peter Salkowski

Fortinet, Inc.

408-331-4595

psalkowski@fortinet.com Analyst Contact

Ron Davis

Fortinet, Inc.

415-806-9892

rdavis@fortinet.com



Source: Fortinet, Inc.