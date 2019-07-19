Quantcast

Forterra Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Schedule

July 19, 2019


IRVING, Texas, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forterra, Inc. ("Forterra") (NASDAQ:FRTA) plans to release its second quarter 2019 financial results after the market close on Monday, August 5, 2019. A conference call to review financial results will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central). Hosting the call will be Karl Watson, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, and Charlie Brown, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS

Webcast Information

Event: Q2 2019 Forterra Inc. Earnings Call

Date: Tuesday, August 6, 2019

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central)

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4qpfo8ud

Conference Call Information

U.S.: (574) 990-1396

Toll-Free: (844) 498-0572

Participant Passcode: 7639758

Replay Information

A replay of the conference call and archive of the webcast will be available within 24 hours after the call on the "Events & Presentations" page under the "Investors" section of the Company's website at http://forterrabp.com.

About Forterra

Forterra is a leading manufacturer of water and drainage pipe and products in the U.S. and Eastern Canada for a variety of water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, drainage and stormwater systems. Based in Irving, Texas, Forterra's product breadth and scale help make it a one-stop shop for water-related pipe and products and a preferred supplier to a wide variety of customers, including contractors, distributors and municipalities. For more information on Forterra, visit http://forterrabp.com.

CONTACT:

Simon Chen

Vice President - Treasury, Investor Relations and FP&A

469.299.9113

IR@forterrabp.com

Source: Forterra, Inc.

