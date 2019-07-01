Quantcast

FormFactor to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 31st

LIVERMORE, Calif., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq:FORM) will report financial results for its 2019 fiscal second quarter on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. The public is invited to listen to a live webcast of FormFactor's conference call on the Investors section of the company's web site at www.formfactor.com. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call. The telephone replay will be available through August 2, 2019, 7:30 p.m. Pacific Time, and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and entering confirmation code 6388634. Additionally, the replay will be available on the Investors section of our website, www.formfactor.com.

About FormFactor:

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.formfactor.com.

