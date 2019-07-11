Former Johnson & Johnson Worldwide Director for Advanced Wound Care Joins RenovaCare



SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RenovaCare, Inc., (Symbol: RCAR; www.renovacareinc.com), developer of the SkinGun™ for spraying a patient's own stem cells onto burns and wounds for accelerated self-healing, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Ben Walthall to the Company's Advisory Board.



Dr. Walthall joins RenovaCare within weeks of the appointments of Dr. Rodney L. Sparks as Vice President of Intellectual Property and Dr. Roger Esteban-Vives to the position of Vice President of Research and Product Development.

Among other duties, Dr. Walthall will provide ongoing support to Dr. Esteban-Vives in new product development and expanding the use of the RenovaCare technology platform for medical conditions beyond burns, such as reconstructive surgery and cosmetic applications, including acne scarring, wrinkles and tattoo removal.

During a career spanning almost four decades, Dr. Ben Walthall served as R&D Worldwide Director for Johnson & Johnson, Surgical Wound Care, where he was responsible for technology strategy, portfolio management and product development programs.

While at Johnson and Johnson, he also served as Worldwide Director R&D of Tissue Regeneration and previously as Worldwide Director R&D Advanced Wound Care.

In these roles, Dr. Walthall created new tissue regeneration business and developed technologies to clinically utilize novel tissue engineering scaffold for skin repair and advanced wound care.

"Dr. Walthall brings us deep expertise in skin and tissue regeneration, worldwide product development, and commercialization of brand new technologies," stated Dr. Roger Esteban-Vives, Vice President of Research and Product Development at RenovaCare, Inc.

"I'm proud to welcome Dr. Walthall to our team and look forward to leveraging his knowledge and network as we pursue new products and clinical indications beyond burns for the use of our cell spray technologies."

Following Johnson & Johnson, Dr. Ben Walthall served as Vice President of Biologics R&D for Zimmer Biomet, the largest pure play orthopedic company in the world. At Zimmer, he was responsible for product development and commercialization of various technologies for bone, spine, soft tissue and cartilage repair.

He previously served on the Board of the Wound Healing Society and on the Advisory Boards for UCLA and Georgia Tech biomedical departments.

Dr. Walthall is the author of numerous peer-reviewed articles and holds several patents in the biomedical field.

Spraying Skin Stem Cells onto Burns and Wounds

To date, over 70 patients with various types of second-degree burns have been treated on an experimental basis utilizing the technology underlying the Company's SkinGun™, which RenovaCare has developed as a potential alternative to skin grafting and other options, such as in-vitro cultured epithelial grafts that require a specialized and expensive external laboratory.

Sprayed with a gentle mist of their own skin cells, many patients left the hospital within days, avoiding generally painful skin graft surgeries and potentially weeks of hospitalization. Clinical outcomes of early experimental treatments have been peer-reviewed and published in several medical journals, including Burns and Annals of Plastic Surgery.

Patients who undergo skin grafting, today's default treatment of care, can remain hospitalized for weeks and even months and often must endure multiple painful and costly surgeries and prolonged physical therapy. Some of these patients may also suffer from the psychological effects of disfigurement caused by permanent scarring and often cope with the ongoing use of pain medications and protracted joint mobility issues.

RenovaCare products are currently in development. They are not available for sale in the United States. There is no assurance that the Company's planned or filed submissions to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will be accepted or cleared by the FDA.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc. is developing first-of-its-kind autologous (self-donated) stem cell therapies for the regeneration of human organs. Its initial product under development targets the body's largest organ, the skin. The company's flagship technology, the CellMist™ System, uses its patented SkinGun™ to spray a liquid suspension of a patient's stem cells - the CellMist™ Solution - onto wounds. RenovaCare is developing its CellMist™ System as a promising new alternative for patients suffering from burns, chronic and acute wounds, and scars. In the US alone, this $45 billion market is greater than the spending on high-blood pressure management, cholesterol treatments, and back pain therapeutics.

