Forescout Expands Executive Roles to Scale Business and Drive Best-in-Class Customer Experience





Appoints Steve Redman to Chief Revenue Officer and Jason Pishotti to Chief Customer Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT), the leader in device visibility and control, is announcing the promotions of Steve Redman to the newly-created role of Chief Revenue Officer and Jason Pishotti to Chief Customer Officer to help scale its business, support growing market demand and improve overall customer experience.



"Forescout is in the early innings of a large market opportunity for device visibility and control, with our integrated, best-in-class platform to mitigate cybersecurity threats that target Internet of Things (IoT) and operational technology (OT) devices," said Michael DeCesare, president and CEO, Forescout. "Steve and Jason are two of the best sales and support leaders in the industry, and both possess the exceptional functional and operational expertise required to effectively get us to $1 billion in revenue and beyond."

Redman will now oversee both sales and marketing at Forescout. Redman is a highly accomplished sales and marketing executive, with extensive experience leading large sales and marketing teams. At Forescout, he previously oversaw the tripling of the company's APJ regional sales revenue and took its global marketing efforts to the next level as Chief Marketing Officer. His prior experience includes leading a 2,000+ global sales organization at McAfee, and large regional sales organizations at Palo Alto Networks and EMC.

In the newly created role of Chief Customer Officer, Pishotti will serve as an advocate for customers and bring those insights into Forescout. He will drive the strategy and operations for the company's professional services and customer support organizations, as well as oversee a newly-created customer success organization. These efforts will further deepen and expand Forescout's relationships with its new and existing customers and help further ensure their success. Pishotti's prior experience includes leading service organizations at EMC and VCE.

