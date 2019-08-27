Forescout Collaborates with VMware to Create Comprehensive IoT Lifecycle & Security Management Solution



Together with VMware Pulse IoT Center, Forescout enhances IoT manageability, security, compliance and remediation for enterprise and industrial IoT deployments

Collaboration with VMware builds on Forescout's existing integrations with VMware NSX, VMware vSphere and VMware Workspace ONE

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT), the leader in device visibility and control, today announced an expanded relationship with VMware to simplify and operationalize enterprise-wide IoT lifecycle and security management by interoperating with VMware Pulse IoT Center.

"The rapid deployment of IoT devices across enterprise networks is resulting in high management overhead and increased risk," said Damiano Bolzini, vice president of operational technology (OT) and industrial business, Forescout. "While Forescout discovers, profiles and segments devices in real-time, we are excited to expand our relationship with VMware to support new use cases, such as bulk software updates, configuration enforcement and usage optimization for IoT devices at enterprise scale."

"VMware Pulse IoT Center extends VMware's proven IT expertise and standards to the network edge," said Lakshmi Mandyam, vice president of product management, VMware. "With the interoperability of VMware Pulse IoT Center and Forescout's continuous device visibility, threat monitoring and control capabilities, customers increase management efficiency while simultaneously reducing their risk profile."

Forescout's solution with VMware Pulse IoT Center offers the following benefits:

Consistent IoT lifecycle and security management at scale. Forescout acts as a universal Pulse IoT Center gateway to automatically discover, onboard and orchestrate management and security actions across IoT devices regardless of type or network tier.

Comprehensive IoT device insight. Combines real-time contextual device data from Forescout, including device type, function, classification, security profile, network location, and more, with device telemetry from VMware Pulse IoT Center, such as firmware version, stage in lifecycle, temperature readings, utilization, and more, to maximize IoT investments.

Automatic enforcement of IoT security policies and configuration compliance. Leveraging Forescout's comprehensive policy engine and the combined intelligence of Forescout and VMware Pulse IoT Center, both broad and granular management and security policies can be automatically enforced such as dynamic segmentation based on device profile and Pulse IoT Center guided bulk firmware and patch update campaigns.

Capability to proactively combat IoT-based threats. Organizations can more effectively mitigate risk posed by IoT devices by setting device baselines and monitoring for anomalies and threats, in addition to aligning alert information across Forescout and VMware Pulse IoT Center.

"We can classify just about any traditional, IoT or OT device on the fly. We identify what's out there, get visibility into what kind of IoT device it is and then take action based on that information. If it's a new device, we take certain actions based on policies. If it's an existing device, we don't have to worry because the actions have already been taken by the Forescout platform," said Billy Lewis, director of information technology, State Garden.

