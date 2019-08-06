For the Earth Corporation Signs Letter of Intent With GEOcommand, Inc.





PHOENIX, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For The Earth Corporation (OTC:FTEG) is in negotiations with GEOcommand, Inc.

For The Earth Corporation has entered into a Letter of Intent with GEOcommand (www.GEOCOMMAND.com), to license the GEOcommand suite of technologies. GEOcommand is a state-of-the-art site-specific Geographical information system (GIS). This map-based technology provides emergency responders with location specific and situational awareness in real time to better enhance response times to manmade and natural disasters. GEOcommand provides a simple and intuitive way to view the situations at large. From a city view (CityAware), to specific in-building support plans and critical assets (SiteAware), GEOcommand is bringing innovative technologies to help keep everyone safer.

Nelson Grist, FTEG CEO states, "The gun violence that transpired this past weekend clearly highlights the importance of being able to provide America's first responders with the critical information needed to help mitigate such events."

"GEOcommand technologies provide responding agencies with the ability to rapidly identify and share active threats and hazards (active shooter, fire, hazardous materials) at the scene before arrival and coordinate resources for better incident command and control of the event. This helps them maximize their response efforts and effectiveness and, most importantly, can help save lives. As a research and development firm we realize the importance of working with FTEG to market and sell our technology on a national scale." stated Albert Koenigsberg, President of GEOcommand.

About For The Earth Corporation

For The Earth Corporation is a Health and Safety company that is committed to improving the quality of life for people, pets and the planet through the use of innovative technologies and natural ingredients. The Company's mission is to create sustainable, ethical and readily available healthcare products and safety solutions for people across the globe. From a complete line of CBD infused products, to programs that alert our first responders- FTEG is taking steps to better everyone on this planet.

About GEOcommand

The GEOcommand platform provides a common operating picture for first responders - enabling fire and police to connect and share critical data sources in one location-specific situational awareness interface for viewing with local, regional and state first responders seamlessly. For Confirmation regarding the LOI please call GEOcommand at (561) 347-9215.

Source: For The Earth Corp.