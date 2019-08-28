For Immediate Release: American Premium Water Corp (OTC:HIPH) Announces Launch of its New Pet CBD Water on SingleSeed.com



PLAYA VISTA, California, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- American Premium Water Corporation (OTC:HIPH) ("the Company") announces that its Lynks CBD Pet Water, a joint venture with LinkRes Pets (OTC:LRSV) is now available for sale on SingleSeed.com (https://www.singleseed.com/product/lynks-cbd-pet-water-6-pack/). The Company is launching Lynks CBD a day earlier than the August 29th date that was previously announced earlier this month. The CBD used in this product is hemp-derived.

American Premium Water Corporation CEO Ryan Fishoff stated, "I'm happy to announce that Lynks CBD Pet Water is now available for sale on SingleSeed.com! This product was fast tracked for development in the spring, and we were able to deliver it early! Beverages designed for pets has been an overlooked category in the pet space. There are very few pre-packaged waters designed for pets available in the marketplace, and certainly none that are infused with our proprietary Hydro Nano CBD technology. I am confident that Lynks CBD will quickly establish itself as the market leader in the pet sector. We're real excited that the Company now has a product to enter the pet market, one of the largest consumer markets in the world."

Rene Lauritsen, CEO of LinkRes Pets, commented, "Today is a great day for our Company. We are excited to expand our offerings for pets and enter the pet beverage market. This product is quite revolutionary; there aren't many pet beverages on the market, and we are quite confident we will be able to grab significant marketshare with this product. We have received a number of inquiries from retailers looking to carry this product; I look forward to working with Ryan and his team on fully developing the distribution strategy for Lynks CBD Pet Water."

The American Pet Products Association estimates that the US pet product industry will be worth over $75 billion in 2019. The Brightfield Group projects that CBD Pet Product Market will represent over $1.5 billion in sales of an estimated $23 billion CBD market by 2023. Pet owners are typically more affluent, as a research report by Research and Marketing estimates that over 55% of US households own a pet, and of that group, they are more likely to be in a higher income household than non-pet owners.

About American Premium Water Corp.

American Premium Water (OTC:HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health and beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of Nano technologies paired without cannabidiol (CBD) to treat health disorders and enhance quality of life. The company's portfolio includes the LALPINA Hydro and LALPINA CBD brands (www.lalpinahydrocbd.com), Gents (www.gentsco.com), Vanexxe (www.vanexxe.com) and plant + body essentials (www.plantbodyessentials.com).

American Premium Water strives in providing only the highest quality CBD sources for its products, with quality control being one of our first and foremost focuses. The Company aims for this standard not only for compliance reasons, but also to provide our customers the highest quality product possible.

