foodora Launches On-Demand LCBO Delivery Pilot in Toronto



First-of-its kind partnership allows Toronto residents to order their favourite LCBO products on-demand from foodora

TORONTO, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, foodora announces that an on-demand delivery pilot of LCBO products is now available in Toronto. Through foodora, Toronto residents of legal drinking age can select and order from a curated list of LCBO bestsellers and customer favourites for same-day delivery right to their door.



To order LCBO products on demand, foodora customers can scroll through the LCBO "menu" - a curated list of popular beer and cider, wine, spirits and ready-to-drink offerings - on the foodora website, or iOS and Android apps. On average, customers can expect a 60-minute delivery window after placing their order from participating LCBO stores within the city of Toronto.

"Offering on-demand LCBO delivery in Toronto is an important milestone in our partnership with the LCBO and in our growth as a company," said David Albert, Managing Director, foodora Canada. "foodora understands the increasingly mobile and connected way that Torontonians live, work, play and eat, and we are committed to providing high-quality service, convenience and thoughtful options for every day."

"Never before have Ontarians had such power to choose when, where and how they want to shop with the LCBO and we are excited to continue our partnership with foodora, bringing additional convenience and choice to the Toronto market," said George Soleas, President & CEO, LCBO. "We are confident that our valued customers across the city will enjoy the selection of some of our best products and best-in-class service through this efficient and responsible on-demand delivery option."

In May 2019, foodora kicked off its pilot project and delivery partnership with the LCBO in Ottawa, offering on-demand delivery within core city areas. The expansion into the Toronto market is the next step in foodora's growth and innovation in the on-demand food and beverage space in Canada. Plans are in the works to offer on-demand delivery from downtown gourmet grocer, Fresh & Wild Food Market, Popeye's Supplements, convenience retailers Couche-Tard and Circle K, and many more.

foodora launched in Toronto in 2015 and has established itself as one of the country's leading on-demand delivery services with operations in 10 cities across Canada. foodora currently has 1,200+ restaurant partnerships in Toronto, and with its expanded offerings through the LCBO, is positioned to offer its customers more convenience, accessibility and selection than ever before.

All foodora riders that are delivering from the LCBO in Toronto are Smart Serve-certified to responsibly deliver alcohol to customers ages 19 and over. They will strictly follow the LCBO's responsible service mandate, where alcohol sales are prevented to minors, intoxicated adults, and those who appear to be purchasing alcohol for either of those individuals. If the recipient fails to produce valid ID, appears to be intoxicated, or attempts to purchase for a minor or impaired individual, the delivery will be cancelled, and a $20 restocking fee will be applied.

On-demand LCBO delivery is available exclusively through foodora on Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to one hour before store close (varies by location), with a $6 flat delivery fee in Toronto, as per AGCO guidelines. The LCBO delivery radius covers downtown Toronto; users can check the foodora app or website to see if they fall within the delivery zone.

On-Demand Delivery LCBO participating stores

LCBO Store #17, Distillery District, 222 Front Street East

LCBO Store #18, Liberty Village, 85 Hanna Avenue, Unit 103

LCBO Store #534, Roncesvalles Village, 2290 Dundas Street West

LCBO Store #511, Clarence Square, 49 Spadina Avenue

LCBO Store #15, 232 Dupont Street

LCBO Store #411, 547 Yonge Street

LCBO Store #214, The Queensway

LCBO Store #149, The Kingsway

foodora

foodora is dedicated to bringing Canadian food lovers their favourite meals from a curated list of local restaurants. Since 2015, the on-demand food delivery service has grown to more than 3,000 partner restaurants in 10 cities across Canada. Belonging to Delivery Hero, a worldwide leader of the food delivery industry, foodora is a sustainably focused company that strives to reduce its carbon footprint through its use of bikes and its commitment to reducing single-use plastic. For more information, visit http://www.foodora.ca.

