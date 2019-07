Focus Financial Partners to Release 2019 Second Quarter Results on August 8th

NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Focus Financial Partners Inc. (Nasdaq:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, today announced that it will report its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 on the morning of Thursday, August 8, 2019. Focus will simultaneously post a slide presentation with respect to these results under Events in the Investor Relations section of its website www.focusfinancialpartners.com. Rudy Adolf, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Shanahan, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss these results and the Company's business outlook at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time the same day.



Conference Call Information

The call can be accessed by dialing +1-877-504-6131 (callers inside the U.S.) or +1-786-815-8445 (callers outside the U.S.) and entering the passcode 7789612. A live audio webcast of the call will be available through the Investor Relations section of Focus' website, as noted above, and available for replay shortly after the call ends.

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

Investor and Media Contact Information

Tina Madon

Senior Vice President

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Focus Financial Partners

P: +1-646-813-2909

tmadon@focuspartners.com

Source: Focus Financial Partners Inc.