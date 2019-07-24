Quantcast

Foamix Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 8

By GlobeNewswire,  July 24, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


REHOVOT, Israel, and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX), ("Foamix"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that specializes in developing and commercializing proprietary topical therapies for dermatological conditions, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019, on Wednesday, August 7, after the markets close. Foamix will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 8.

Conference Call & Webcast
Thursday, August 8th @ 8:30amET
Toll Free:   855-327-6838
International:   604-235-2082
Conference ID:   10007347
Webcast:   http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=135538

A replay of the call will be archived on the Company's website at www.foamix.com promptly after the conference call.

About Foamix

Foamix is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary, innovative and differentiated topical drugs for dermatological therapy. Our leading clinical stage product candidates are FMX101, our novel minocycline foam being developed for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, and FMX103, our novel minocycline foam being developed for the treatment of rosacea. We continue to pursue research & development of our proprietary, innovative topical technologies for the treatment of various skin conditions. We currently have development and license agreements relating to our technology with various pharmaceutical companies.

Foamix uses its website (www.foamix.com) as a channel to distribute information about Foamix and its product candidates from time to time. Foamix may use its website to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Foamix's website in addition to following its press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, public conference calls, and webcasts.

Contact:   U.S. Investor Relations
Ilan Hadar, CFO   Michael Rice
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.   LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+972-8-9316233   646-597-6979
ilan.hadar@foamixpharma.com   mrice@lifesciadvisors.com

