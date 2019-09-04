Foamix Announces Issuance of New U.S. Patent Covering A Method of Treating Acne that Expires in 2037





REHOVOT, Israel and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) ("Foamix" or the "Company"), a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary topical therapies to address unmet needs in dermatology, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 10,398,641 covering a method of treating acne that expires in 2037.



U.S. Patent No. 10,398,641 is directed to a method related to the use and topical administration of certain minocycline formulations once daily for at least seven consecutive days to treat acne vulgaris within middle adolescence. This newly issued patent is the latest U.S. patent to issue to Foamix in connection with Foamix's drug development programs for treating acne vulgaris, and expires in September 2037.

"We are delighted with the continued development and extension of our patent portfolio. This new patent provides additional coverage for our lead product candidate, FMX101, a topical minocycline foam for moderate-to-severe acne, and demonstrates our commitment to innovation in the category," said David Domzalski Chief Executive Officer of Foamix.

About Foamix Pharmaceuticals

Foamix is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary, innovative and differentiated topical drugs for dermatological therapy. Our leading clinical stage product candidates are FMX101, our topical minocycline foam for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne and FMX103, our topical minocycline foam for the treatment of rosacea. We continue to pursue research and development of our proprietary, innovative topical technologies for the treatment of various skin conditions.

Foamix uses its website (www.Foamix.com) as a channel to distribute information about Foamix and its product candidates from time to time. Foamix may use its website to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Foamix's website in addition to following its press releases, filings with the Securities & Exchange Commission, public conference calls, and webcasts.

