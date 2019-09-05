FNHI Subsidiary Worksport Receives new ‘Notice of Allowance' for U.S. trademark application



Third 2019 Worksport trademark allowance in 2019 gains additional intellectual property protection in U.S. primary market



TORONTO, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franchise Holdings International Inc., (OTCQB:FNHI) (or the "Company") Worksport Ltd.'s parent company, has received its second U.S. Patent Office trademark allowance (and the third for the company in 2019 so far), gaining additional coverage and rights to the Worksport word mark, further protecting its brand strategy, as the company continues to grow its line of light truck tonneau covers in the U.S.

Recently, Worksport received U.S. patent approval for ‘all claims submitted' for its new full-bed access light truck cover, the only one in the industry that does not extend into the truck bed. The Company in 2019 was also awarded first full trademark rights to ‘its Worksport trade name in Canada' for the stylized Worksport logo.

"Worksport has now added to its arsenal of intellectual property assets the much-coveted word mark in our industry class, not just the logo mark, which we previously possessed," said Worksport and FNHI CEO Steven Rossi. "This gives us full and absolute protection rights for our brand identity, which we will enforce. Our name is important to our success, as it closely matches our amazing company culture and brand identity of entrepreneurs, do-it-yourselfers (DIY), small business owners and outdoors enthusiasts."

All this, while Worksport trends towards another record quarter for revenues, as it continues along its best year and best quarters on record, hinted by CEO Steven Rossi's Twitter post. "This year is history in the making for Franchise Holdings International as it builds out a solid infrastructure of products, intellectual property assets, and long-term customer relationships," Rossi added. "Our team in North America is now operating at maximum productivity, with accounting filing a record Q2 report on-time and Research and Development reaching milestones in new product design, engineering, and the build out of our intellectual property portfolio, legally protecting our many proprietary innovations."



Rossi said that Worksport intends to budget earnings from operations to expedite the development of its Helios product line. These complimentary truck accessories will be designed to charge forthcoming electric trucks with Worksport's proprietary solar technology infused with its most advanced truck bed covers, a major breakthrough innovation. Management will update the public and shareholders on breaking developments in the coming future.

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd., a fully owned subsidiary of Franchise Holdings International. Inc. is an innovative manufacturer of high quality, functional, and aggressively priced tonneau/truck bed covers for light trucks like the F150, Sierra, Silverado, Canyon, RAM, and Ford F-Series. For more information please visit www.worksport.com

About Franchise Holdings International

Listed on the OTCQB Market under the trading symbol "FNHI" and currently in the process of a dual listing on a Canadian Stock Exchange, Franchise Holdings International's strategy is to acquire business in the fastest growing business segments and to create shareholder value in the process. Once a business of interest is acquired, our mission is to further develop and accelerate the growth for all of our acquired subsidiaries. Currently the Corporation has one fully owned subsidiary, Worksport Ltd.

