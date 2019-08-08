FNHI Subsidiary Worksport Granted First Canadian Trademark





Second trademark and third patent granted in 2019; four other trade mark applications pending



Toronto, Ontario, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franchise Holdings International Inc., (OTCQB:FNHI) ("FNHI") Worksport Ltd.'s parent company, has achieved another milestone in a year characterized by significant financial progress. It has been awarded first full trademark rights to ‘its Worksport trade name in Canada' for the stylized Worksport logo that has been representing its innovative brand of tonneau covers for the light truck market.

"Now have a more secure, brand identity that closely matches our amazing company culture of entrepreneurs, do-it-yourselfers (DIY), small business owners and outdoors enthusiasts," said Worksport and FNHI CEO Steven Rossi.

Worksport has applied for a total of six trademarks, with two each in Canada, the U.S. and China. Along with its U.S trademark awarded earlier in the year and its third U.S patent granted in June 2019, Worksport and FNHI's portfolio of intellectual property is rapidly expanding. The first (and still pending) trademark application occurred in China, reflecting Worksport's presence there.

"A company is as strong and as valuable as its intellectual property, and we are now protecting our brand identity along with patents for our proprietary and innovative truck bed covers," Rossi said. "We expect the rest of our applications to be accepted this year. This represents one of the crucial underpinnings of our ambitious growth strategies, which are closer and closer to success."

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd., a fully owned subsidiary of Franchise Holdings International. Inc. is an innovative manufacturer of high quality, functional, and aggressively priced tonneau/truck bed covers for light trucks like the F150, Sierra, Silverado, Canyon, RAM, and Ford F-Series. For more information please visit www.worksport.com

About Franchise Holdings International

Listed on the OTCQB Market under the trading symbol "FNHI" and currently in the process of a dual listing on a Canadian Stock Exchange, Franchise Holdings International, Inc's strategy is to acquire business in the fastest growing business segments and to create shareholder value in the process. Once a business of interest is acquired, our mission is to further develop and accelerate the growth for all of our acquired subsidiaries. Currently FNHI has one fully owned subsidiary, Worksport Ltd.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Steven Rossi

CEO & Director

Franchise Holdings International

T: 1-888-554-8789

E: Investors@franchiseholdingsinternational.com

Website: www.FranchiseHoldingsInternational.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, relating to Franchise Holdings International Inc. operations or to the environment in which it operates, which are based on Franchise Holdings International Inc. operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and/or are beyond Franchise Holdings Internationals Inc.'s control. A number of important factors could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Franchise Holdings International Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No Stock Exchange or Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

