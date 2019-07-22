FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Announces Increase in Second Quarter and Year-to-date 2019 Earnings





DUNMORE, Pa., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB), the parent company of Dunmore-based FNCB Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $2.549 million, or $0.13 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of $137 thousand, or 5.7%, compared to net income of $2.412 million, or $0.14 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $5.184 million, or $0.27 per basic and diluted share, an increase of $753 thousand, or 17.0%, from $4.431 million for the same six months of 2018. The increase in second quarter and year-to-date earnings primarily reflected a reduction in the provision loan and lease losses, coupled with an increase in non-interest income. Partially offsetting these positive factors was a decrease in net interest income and an increase in non-interest expense.



For the three months and six months ended June 30, 2019, the annualized return on average assets was 0.85% and 0.86%, respectively, and 0.79% and 0.75%, respectively, for the same periods of 2018. The annualized return on average equity was 8.19% and 8.89%, respectively, for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019, and 11.23% and 10.34%, respectively, for the comparable periods of 2018. Dividends declared and paid were $0.05 per share for the second quarter and $0.10 per share for the year-to-date period of 2019, a 25.0% increase compared to $0.04 per share and $0.08 per share, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018. The dividend pay-out ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was 38.8%, compared to 30.3% for the comparable period of 2018.

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights:

Opened a new community banking office in Mountain Top, Luzerne County, Pennsylvania;

Completed the relocation of our main office into a new state-of-the-art facility in Dunmore, Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania;

Tax-equivalent net interest margin improved 11 basis points on a linked quarter basis to 3.25% for the second quarter of 2019, compared to 3.14% for the first quarter of 2019;

Year-to-date 2019 dividend payout ratio of 38.8%; and

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. added as a member of the Russell 3000® Index as part of FTSE Russell reconstitution after market close on June 28, 2019.

"The second quarter of 2019 was another profitable quarter for FNCB. Through effective asset/liability management we were able to stabilize funding costs and improve our net interest margin over the prior quarter, as well as improve operating efficiency within our franchise," stated Gerard A. Champi, President and Chief Executive Officer. "At the end of the second quarter of 2019, we were pleased to announce the opening of our newest and seventeenth full-service, banking office in Mountain Top, Pennsylvania and we are excited to be part of, and serve the people and businesses in, the Mountain Top community. Additionally, at the end of the second quarter, we completed the relocation of our main office to a brand new, state-of-the-art facility. Both locations feature an open, relaxed, cafe-like atmosphere designed to enhance our customer's in-branch banking experience," continued Champi. "For the remainder of 2019, we are focused on enhancements to our mobile-banking platforms, as well as furthering core deposit relationships within the personal and business sectors," Champi concluded.

Summary Results

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, tax-equivalent net interest income decreased $0.3 million, or 3.2% to $9.1 million from $9.4 million for the same three months of 2018. Specifically, interest expense increased $0.5 million, or 25.6%, to $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2019 from $2.0 million for the same quarter of 2018. The increase in interest expense was partially mitigated by an increase in tax-equivalent interest income of $0.2 million, or 1.9%, comparing the second quarters of 2019 and 2018. The increase in second quarter interest expense resulted primarily from a 44-basis point increase in the cost of deposits, coupled with a $61.5 million, or 7.8%, increase in average interest-bearing deposits. The increase in the average balance and cost of interest-bearing deposits was partially offset by a $111.2 million, or 68.0%, reduction in average borrowed funds. Comparing the second quarter of 2019 and 2018, the increase in tax-equivalent interest income was largely caused by a 26-basis point increase in the tax-equivalent yield on loans, partially offset by a $14.3 million decrease in average loans. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, tax-equivalent net interest income decreased $0.2 million, or 1.1% to $18.1 million, from $18.3 million for the same six months of 2018. Similar to the quarter-to-date period, the decrease in year-to-date tax-equivalent net interest income reflected rising deposit costs and higher average balances of interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a reduction in the average balance of borrowed funds. A 27-basis point increase in the tax-equivalent yield on loans, coupled with a moderate $18.7 million, or 2.2%, increase in average loans, also positively impacted net interest income levels comparing the year-to-date periods of 2019 and 2018. Despite the increase for the quarter and year-to-date periods, deposit costs have stabilized, increasing by 2 basis points on a linked quarter basis from the first quarter of 2019. Additionally, FNCB's tax-equivalent net interest margin, which decreased consistently over the prior four quarters, increased 11 basis points to 3.25% for the second quarter of 2019 from 3.14% for the first quarter of 2019 and was comparable to the tax-equivalent net interest margin of 3.26% for the second quarter of 2018. For purposes of presenting net interest income, earning-asset yields and net interest margin information on a tax-equivalent basis, tax-free interest income is adjusted using the statutory federal corporate income tax rate of 21.0% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.

Non-interest income increased moderately comparing the quarter and year-to-date periods of 2019 and 2018 due primarily to net gains on the sale of available-for-sale securities, partially offset by a reduction in deposit service charges. FNCB realized net gains on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities of $163 thousand and $323 thousand for the second quarter and year-to-date periods of 2019, respectively, compared to a net loss of $4 thousand for both respective periods of 2018. Deposit services charges decreased $26 thousand and $43 thousand comparing the three months and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. FNCB implemented a tiered structure for NSF charges during the first quarter of 2019, which was the primary factor causing the reduction in deposit service charges.

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, non-interest expense increased by $156 thousand, or 2.2%, to $7.1 million from $7.0 million for the comparable three months of 2018. Non-interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2019, increased $349 thousand, or 2.5%, to $14.5 million from $14.2 million for the same six months of 2018. The increase in the three- and six-month periods primarily reflected increases in salaries and employee benefits, data processing costs and bank shares tax, which were partially offset by reductions in occupancy expense, regulatory assessments and other operating expenses.

Asset Quality

Total non-performing loans decreased $0.9 million to $5.3 million, or 0.65% of total loans, at June 30, 2019 from $6.2 million, or 0.74%, of total loans at March 31, 2019. Additionally, FNCB's loan delinquency rate (total delinquent loans as a percentage of total loans) improved to 0.99% at June 30, 2019 from 1.28% at March 31, 2019. The allowance for loan and lease losses was $8.9 million, or 1.10% of total outstanding loans, at June 30, 2019, compared to $9.3 million, or 1.10% of total loans outstanding, at March 31, 2019 and $9.5 million, or 1.13% of total loans outstanding, at December 31, 2018. Management actively manages problem credits through heightened workout efforts focused on developing strategies to resolve borrower difficulties through liquidation of collateral and other appropriate means. Net charge-offs were $655 thousand, or an annual rate of 0.32% of average loans, for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $983 thousand, or an annual rate of 0.47% of average loans, for the same three months of 2018.

Financial Condition

The balance sheet contracted by $15.7 million, or 1.3%, to $1.199 billion at June 30, 2019, from $1.214 billion at March 31, 2019. The decrease in total assets primarily reflected a $24.5 million, or 2.9%, decrease in loans, net of deferred costs and unearned income, to $814.4 million at June 30, 2019 from $838.9 million at March 31, 2019, which primarily reflected the planned runoff of indirect automobile loan balances and the anticipated payoff of two large municipal loans, partially offset by growth in construction, land acquisition and development loans. The decrease in loans was partially offset by an $11.8 million, or 4.3% increase in available-for-sale securities to $285.9 million at June 30, 2019 from $274.1 million at March 31, 2019. Total deposits decreased $79.0 million, or 7.6%, to $961.1 million at June 30, 2019 from $1.040 billion at March 31, 2019, which largely reflected the cyclical deposit trends of municipal customers, coupled with a decrease in time deposits. Conversely, total borrowed funds increased $58.2 million to $97.5 million at June 30, 2019 from $39.3 million at March 31, 2019, which was entirely comprised of an increase in FHLB of Pittsburgh advances. Total assets decreased $38.9 million, or 3.1%, from $1.238 billion at December 31, 2018. Similar to the change for the quarter, the decrease from December 31, 2018 reflected a $24.7 million, or 2.9% decrease in loans, net of deferred costs and unearned income, partially offset by an increase of $10.1 million, or 3.4%, in available-for-sale securities. Total deposits decreased $134.5 million, or 12.3%, from $1.096 billion at December 31, 2018, while total borrowed funds increased $63.3 million, or 185.1%, from $34.2 million at December 31, 2018.

Total shareholders' equity increased $32.5 million, or 33.4%, to $129.7 million at June 30, 2019 from $97.2 million at December 31, 2018. FNCB successfully completed a public offering of its common stock, which resulted in a net increase to capital after offering expenses of $21.3 million in the first quarter of 2019. Also factoring into the capital improvement was net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 of $5.2 million and a $7.9 million positive change in other comprehensive income related entirely to appreciation in the fair value of available-for-sale debt securities, net of deferred taxes, partially offset by dividends declared of $2.0 million. FNCB's total risk-based capital and Tier I leverage ratios improved to 15.71% and 11.02%, respectively, at June 30, 2019 from 12.69% and 8.50%, respectively, at December 31, 2018.

Availability of Filings

Copies of FNCB's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on form 10-Q will be provided upon request from: Shareholder Relations, FNCB Bancorp, Inc., 102 East Drinker Street, Dunmore, PA 18512 or by calling (570) 348-6419. FNCB's SEC filings including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q are also available free of charge on the Investor Relations page of the FNCB's website, www.fncb.com, and on the SEC website at: http://www.sec.gov/edgar/searchedgar/companysearch.html

About FNCB Bancorp, Inc.:

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company of FNCB Bank. Locally-based for over 100 years, FNCB Bank continues as a premier community bank in Northeastern Pennsylvania - offering a full suite of personal, small business and commercial banking solutions with industry-leading mobile, online and in-branch products and services. FNCB currently operates through 17 community offices located in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wayne Counties and a limited purpose office in Lehigh County, and remains dedicated to making its customers' banking experience simply better. For more information about FNCB, visit www.fncb.com.

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, Jun 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Per share data: Net income (fully diluted) $ 0.13 $ 0.14 $ 0.42 $ 0.11 $ 0.14 Cash dividends declared $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.04 $ 0.04 Book value $ 6.44 $ 6.16 $ 5.78 $ 5.15 $ 5.18 Tangible book value $ 6.44 $ 6.16 $ 5.78 $ 5.15 $ 5.18 Market value: High $ 8.12 $ 10.68 $ 10.39 $ 12.00 $ 10.00 Low $ 7.16 $ 7.14 $ 8.21 $ 7.97 $ 8.01 Close $ 7.74 $ 7.70 $ 8.44 $ 9.77 $ 8.88 Common shares outstanding 20,148,017 20,108,560 16,821,371 16,819,471 16,817,097 Selected ratios: Annualized return on average assets 0.85 % 0.86 % 2.26 % 0.59 % 0.79 % Annualized return on average shareholders' equity 8.19 % 9.70 % 32.26 % 8.41 % 11.23 % Efficiency ratio 68.12 % 71.24 % 47.59 % 67.11 % 63.94 % Tier I leverage ratio 11.02 % 10.45 % 8.50 % 7.66 % 7.69 % Total risk-based capital to risk-adjusted assets 15.71 % 15.06 % 12.69 % 11.42 % 11.31 % Average shareholders' equity to average total assets 10.41 % 8.89 % 7.00 % 7.00 % 7.05 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.15 % 4.06 % 4.06 % 4.04 % 3.96 % Cost of funds 1.11 % 1.11 % 1.04 % 1.00 % 0.84 % Net interest spread (FTE) 3.04 % 2.95 % 3.02 % 3.04 % 3.12 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.25 % 3.14 % 3.17 % 3.21 % 3.26 % Total delinquent loans/total loans 0.99 % 1.28 % 0.93 % 0.90 % 0.71 % Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans 1.10 % 1.10 % 1.13 % 1.14 % 1.11 % Non-performing loans/total loans 0.65 % 0.74 % 0.56 % 0.51 % 0.41 % Annualized net charge-offs/average loans 0.32 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.36 % 0.47 %





FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Year-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except share data) 2019 2018 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 18,825 $ 17,319 Interest and dividends on securities U.S. government agencies 1,799 1,776 State and political subdivisions, tax-free 75 58 State and political subdivisions, taxable 1,832 2,051 Other securities 415 435 Total interest and dividends on securities 4,121 4,320 Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks 125 35 Total interest income 23,071 21,674 Interest expense Interest on deposits 4,382 2,201 Interest on borrowed funds Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh advances 540 1,059 Interest on subordinated debentures 24 113 Interest on junior subordinated debentures 225 186 Total interest on borrowed funds 789 1,358 Total interest expense 5,171 3,559 Net interest income before provision for loan and lease losses 17,900 18,115 Provision for loan and lease losses 193 1,600 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 17,707 16,515 Non-interest income Deposit service charges 1,406 1,449 Net gain (loss) on the sale of securities 323 (4 ) Net gain (loss) on equity securities 26 (26 ) Net gain on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale 129 100 Net gain on the sale of SBA guaranteed loans - 322 Net gain (loss) on the sale of other real estate owned 9 31 Loan-related fees 151 160 Income from bank-owned life insurance 260 272 Other 789 744 Total non-interest income 3,093 3,048 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 7,723 7,151 Occupancy expense 994 1,129 Equipment expense 636 637 Data processing expense 1,570 1,295 Regulatory assessments 244 397 Bank shares tax 555 489 Professional fees 535 492 Insurance expense 246 268 Other operating expenses 2,044 2,340 Total non-interest expense 14,547 14,198 Income before income taxes 6,253 5,365 Income tax expense 1,069 934 Net income $ 5,184 $ 4,431 Income per share Basic $ 0.27 $ 0.26 Diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.26 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.10 $ 0.08 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 19,428,717 16,778,188 Diluted 19,435,076 16,801,426





FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Quarter-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, Jun 30, (in thousands, except share data) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 9,418 $ 9,407 $ 9,561 $ 9,501 $ 9,031 Interest and dividends on securities U.S. government agencies 906 893 890 899 886 State and political subdivisions, tax-free 38 37 38 37 38 State and political subdivisions, taxable 811 1,021 1,026 1,028 1,027 Other securities 210 205 167 211 240 Total interest and dividends on securities 1,965 2,156 2,121 2,175 2,191 Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks 79 46 36 17 12 Total interest income 11,462 11,609 11,718 11,693 11,234 Interest expense Interest on deposits 2,144 2,238 2,165 1,559 1,134 Interest on borrowed funds Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh advances 253 287 251 715 707 Interest on subordinated debentures 0 24 57 58 57 Interest on junior subordinated debentures 111 114 108 106 99 Total interest on borrowed funds 364 425 416 879 863 Total interest expense 2,508 2,663 2,581 2,438 1,997 Net interest income before provision (credit) for loan and lease losses 8,954 8,946 9,137 9,255 9,237 Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses 347 (154 ) (199 ) 1,149 880 Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan and lease losses 8,607 9,100 9,336 8,106 8,357 Non-interest income Deposit service charges 721 685 725 711 747 Net gain (loss) on the sale of securities 163 160 - - (4 ) Net gain (loss) on equity securities 14 12 7 (8 ) (7 ) Net gain on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale 73 56 39 71 51 Net gain on the sale of SBA guaranteed loans - - - - 71 Net (loss) gain on the sale of other real estate owned 9 - - - (7 ) Loan-related fees 72 79 145 85 76 Income from bank-owned life insurance 129 131 142 141 138 Insurance recovery - - 6,027 - - Other 397 392 337 320 464 Total non-interest income 1,578 1,515 7,422 1,320 1,529 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 3,824 3,899 4,048 3,581 3,485 Occupancy expense 444 550 562 500 526 Equipment expense 329 307 318 299 323 Data processing expense 789 781 759 745 647 Regulatory assessments 76 168 213 251 196 Bank shares tax 277 278 (131 ) 278 222 Professional fees 203 332 295 241 196 Insurance expense 120 126 117 130 133 Other operating expenses 1,060 984 1,760 1,163 1,238 Total non-interest expense 7,122 7,425 7,941 7,188 6,966 Income before income taxes 3,063 3,190 8,817 2,238 2,920 Income tax expense 514 555 1,749 388 508 Net income $ 2,549 $ 2,635 $ 7,068 $ 1,850 $ 2,412 Income per share Basic $ 0.13 $ 0.14 $ 0.42 $ 0.11 $ 0.14 Diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.14 $ 0.42 $ 0.11 $ 0.14 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.04 $ 0.04 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 20,129,150 18,720,502 16,820,337 16,818,625 16,792,812 Diluted 20,133,850 18,733,652 16,840,933 16,838,547 16,819,286





FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, Jun 30, (in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and due from banks $ 24,277 $ 25,683 $ 26,673 $ 23,051 $ 16,500 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 5,627 7,062 9,808 7,246 4,624 Total cash and cash equivalents 29,904 32,745 36,481 30,297 21,124 Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value 285,855 274,114 296,032 288,780 290,863 Equity securities, at fair value 917 904 891 884 892 Restricted stock, at cost 4,618 3,120 3,123 3,333 7,964 Loans held for sale 419 609 820 938 629 Loans, net of net deferred costs and unearned income 814,420 838,864 839,100 864,316 855,391 Allowance for loan and lease losses (8,945 ) (9,253 ) (9,519 ) (9,827 ) (9,459 ) Net loans 805,475 829,611 829,581 854,489 845,932 Bank premises and equipment, net 15,923 14,991 14,425 13,895 13,900 Accrued interest receivable 3,640 3,706 3,614 4,061 3,654 Bank-owned life insurance 31,275 31,146 31,015 30,873 30,732 Other real estate owned 560 919 919 715 787 Other assets 20,208 22,526 20,831 22,857 22,810 Total assets $ 1,198,794 $ 1,214,451 $ 1,237,732 $ 1,251,122 $ 1,239,287 Liabilities Deposits: Demand (non-interest-bearing) $ 157,856 $ 157,073 $ 156,600 $ 166,967 $ 177,388 Interest-bearing 803,208 883,017 939,029 928,154 777,855 Total deposits 961,064 1,040,090 1,095,629 1,095,121 955,243 Borrowed funds: Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh advances 87,223 28,988 18,930 46,490 174,251 Subordinated debentures - - 5,000 5,000 5,000 Junior subordinated debentures 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 Total borrowed funds 97,533 39,298 34,240 61,800 189,561 Accrued interest payable 389 339 338 318 331 Other liabilities 10,102 10,942 10,306 7,306 7,027 Total liabilities 1,069,088 1,090,669 1,140,513 1,164,545 1,152,162 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock - - - - - Common stock 25,184 25,135 21,026 21,024 21,021 Additional paid-in capital 80,864 80,827 63,547 63,469 63,374 Retained earnings 20,345 18,809 17,186 10,965 9,792 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,313 (989 ) (4,540 ) (8,881 ) (7,062 ) Total shareholders' equity 129,706 123,782 97,219 86,577 87,125 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,198,794 $ 1,214,451 $ 1,237,732 $ 1,251,122 $ 1,239,287





FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Summary Tax-equivalent Net Interest Income Three Months Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, Jun 30, (dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Interest income Loans: Loans - taxable $ 9,084 $ 8,940 $ 9,090 $ 9,059 $ 8,631 Loans - tax-free 423 591 596 559 506 Total loans 9,507 9,531 9,686 9,618 9,137 Securities: Securities, taxable 1,927 2,119 2,083 2,138 2,153 Securities, tax-free 48 47 48 47 48 Total interest and dividends on securities 1,975 2,166 2,131 2,185 2,201 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 79 46 36 17 12 Total interest income 11,561 11,743 11,853 11,820 11,350 Interest expense Deposits 2,144 2,238 2,165 1,559 1,134 Borrowed funds 364 425 416 879 863 Total interest expense 2,508 2,663 2,581 2,438 1,997 Net interest income $ 9,053 $ 9,080 $ 9,272 $ 9,382 $ 9,353 Average balances Earning assets: Loans: Loans - taxable $ 778,540 $ 784,359 $ 796,886 $ 803,314 $ 784,427 Loans - tax-free 41,436 59,220 58,722 55,848 49,855 Total loans 819,976 843,579 855,608 859,162 834,282 Securities: Securities, taxable 274,552 299,498 299,981 303,037 305,627 Securities, tax-free 4,624 4,638 4,651 4,664 4,677 Total securities 279,176 304,136 304,632 307,701 310,304 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 14,420 9,495 8,438 3,735 2,629 Total interest-earning assets 1,113,572 1,157,210 1,168,678 1,170,598 1,147,215 Non-earning assets 85,429 81,868 72,999 75,518 74,188 Total assets $ 1,199,001 $ 1,239,078 $ 1,241,677 $ 1,246,116 $ 1,221,403 Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits $ 851,726 $ 903,542 $ 926,767 $ 827,570 $ 790,233 Borrowed funds 52,313 58,402 62,495 149,682 163,547 Total interest-bearing liabilities 904,039 961,944 989,262 977,252 953,780 Demand deposits 158,413 155,122 157,223 173,616 173,037 Other liabilities 11,698 11,801 8,272 7,983 8,444 Shareholders' equity 124,851 110,211 86,920 87,265 86,142 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,199,001 $ 1,239,078 $ 1,241,677 $ 1,246,116 $ 1,221,403 Yield/Cost Earning assets: Loans: Interest and fees on loans - taxable 4.67 % 4.56 % 4.56 % 4.51 % 4.40 % Interest and fees on loans - tax-free 4.08 % 3.99 % 4.06 % 4.01 % 4.06 % Total loans 4.64 % 4.52 % 4.53 % 4.48 % 4.38 % Securities: Securities, taxable 2.81 % 2.83 % 2.78 % 2.82 % 2.82 % Securities, tax-free 4.15 % 4.05 % 4.13 % 4.03 % 4.11 % Total securities 2.83 % 2.85 % 2.80 % 2.84 % 2.84 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 2.19 % 1.94 % 1.71 % 1.82 % 1.83 % Total earning assets 4.15 % 4.06 % 4.06 % 4.04 % 3.96 % Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest on deposits 1.01 % 0.99 % 0.93 % 0.75 % 0.57 % Interest on borrowed funds 2.78 % 2.91 % 2.66 % 2.35 % 2.11 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.11 % 1.11 % 1.04 % 1.00 % 0.84 % Net interest spread 3.04 % 2.95 % 3.02 % 3.04 % 3.12 % Net interest margin 3.25 % 3.14 % 3.17 % 3.21 % 3.26 %





FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Asset Quality Data Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, Jun 30, (in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 At period end Non-accrual loans, including non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans (TDRs) $ 5,302 $ 6,175 $ 4,696 $ 4,391 $ 3,469 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing - - - - - Total non-performing loans 5,302 6,175 4,696 4,391 3,469 Other real estate owned (OREO) 560 919 919 715 787 Other non-performing assets 1,900 1,900 1,900 1,900 1,900 Total non-performing assets $ 7,762 $ 8,994 $ 7,515 $ 7,006 $ 6,156 Accruing TDRs $ 7,897 $ 8,215 $ 8,457 $ 8,515 $ 8,741 For the three months ended Allowance for loan and lease losses Beginning balance $ 9,253 $ 9,519 $ 9,827 $ 9,459 $ 9,562 Loans charged-off 1,123 454 392 1,037 1,310 Recoveries of charged-off loans 468 342 283 256 327 Net charge-offs 655 112 109 781 983 (Credit) provision for loan and lease losses 347 (154 ) (199 ) 1,149 880 Ending balance $ 8,945 $ 9,253 $ 9,519 $ 9,827 $ 9,459





