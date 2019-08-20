FMW Media Corp. Announces Partnership with WRNN-TV for Broadcasting its show "New To The Street"

Three New Clients Commencing Series on Multiple U.S. and International networks plus existing clients re-signing

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media Corp. announces a partnership with WRNN-TV on Verizon FIOS Channel 6, New York City, New York. The airing of FMW Media's "New To The Street" business TV show on WRNN-TV airs every other Thursday at 5:30 PM ET, reaching 6.7M homes throughout Metro New York City.



The Corporate representatives of Karatbars International, BlackPearl.Chain Network, PetVivo Holdings Inc. (PETV:OTCQB), 1irstcoin (FST) and BlockQuake appear on FMW Media Corp.'s business news and information TV shows, airing on WRNN-TV on Verizon FIOS Channel 6, New York City, New York, Fox Business, Bloomberg and KRON4-TV San Francisco.





Vince Caruso, CEO, FMW Media Corp., states, "We at FMW Media Corp. are excited about the partnership with WRNN TV-6. Being able to broadcast in the #1 market, New York City, allows us to expand our televised business shows to local and national companies, which gives us a new audience of viewers."

FMW Media further announces its new featured client, Karatbars International with CEO Harald Seiz, who comes into film at the NASDAQ located in Time Square early September, 2019. Mr. Seiz talks about the innovation of Karatbars International as a shopping community based on trust in gold. He talks about the network of stores and online shops that accept gold using the Company's proprietary CashGold and KaratPAY systems as a means of exchange and payment, worldwide, with maximum security.

"We are thrilled and proud to collaborate with the team of the amazing TV format, 'New to the Street' TV. It is an excellent opportunity for us to show the audience from FOX Business, Bloomberg, KRON4-TV San Francisco and Nasdaq MarketSite the importance of blockchain technology, and their influence on our future life, as well as, to afford exciting insights into the Karatbars ecosystem at the same time," says Dr. h.c. Harald Seiz, CEO and founder of Karatbars International.

Also, "New To The Street" features BlackPearl.Chain Network, which airs on Fox Business, Bloomberg and KRON4-TV San Francisco.

Sarah Li, CEO, BlackPearl.Chain Network, discusses its 3rd generation public blockchain which provides a solution to the impossible "Triangle Dilemma" with its breakthrough technology for unprecedented, exponential scalability.



We are excited to be partnering with FMW Media and their Global TV branded shows, "New To The Street" and "Exploring The Block." We want to share BlackPearl.Chain's mission and achievement with the masses," states, Sarah Li, BlackPearl.Chain's, CEO.

Back in the studio filming as part of its 6-featured televised series, PetVivo's (PETV: OTCQB) CEO, John Lai, who discussed the "KUSH" system launch, and the new delivery systems the company brings forward for CBD. Mr. Lai provides critical updates and exciting developments surrounding the launch of the "KUSH" product and the impact that it will bring to the quality of life to dogs and horses, as well as the potential future impact to the human population.

The filming starts late September and runs through Q1 2020.

"We are excited to be partnering with FMW Media and their global TV branded show, ‘New To The Street.' We look forward to introducing our ‘KUSH' System for the treatment of osteoarthritis. Also, we are introducing our partners oral adhesion technology, ‘OraPatch,' a slowly degradable protein wafer-disc that attaches to and assimilates with the mouth's inner lining unique and cutting-edge method for nutraceutical and supplement delivery," states, John Lai, CEO of PetVivo, Inc.

Finally, viewers can watch Peter Sommer, CEO, 1irstcoin (FST) and BlockQuake's CEO Antonio Brasse, who talks about "Creating Seismic Shifts" both corporate interviews on Bloomberg this Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 5:30 PM ET.

About Karatbars International Company:



Karatbars International founded in 2011 specializes in the sale of small gold bars and gift items in gold bullion. The headquarters and the logistics center of Karatbars International, located in Stuttgart, Germany, supports, markets and provides customer and partner communication on the execution and delivery of orders. The Headquarters also co-ordinates the opening of new countries throughout Europe. Moreover, delivers in smaller quantities gold, packaged under video surveillance at the headquarters of Karatbars International, and shipped daily via FedEx, https://karatbars.com/index.php?page=home

About BlackPearl.Chain Network:

BlackPearl.Chain released their high-performance third-generation public blockchain, and performed a long-term audit of existing public chains including BTC, ETH, ADA, NEO, ONT. BlackPearl.Chain found that they all fall victim to the impossible triangle problem. The impossible triangle states that all blockchains currently fall to either security, decentralization, or performance compromises to bolster another facet of the chain. BlackPearl.Chain has solved the impossible triangle problem by constructing an original consensus mechanism known as VRF that departs from the proof-of-work model used by both BTC and ETH, https://blackpearlchain.io.

About PetVivo, Inc.:

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (PETV:OTCQB) technology platform leverages the self-assembly of biocompatible components to create medical implants that mimic and recreate the structure and composition of tissue. PetVivo's lead product is "Kush" Canine, an injectable veterinary device used in the treatment of osteoarthritis in dogs and horses, https://petvivo.com/.

About FMW Media Works Corp (FMW):

FMW, a global media production company, creates content and holds a license on two current TV business show brands, "New To The Street" and "Exploring The Block." Starting in 2009 with the launch of the "New To The Street" TV business show, FMW added "Exploring The Block" in March 2018 to serve the interests of the "BlockChain" cybercurrency communities. FMW broadcasts on FOX Business Network TV across the US and Canada, and to 47 million subscribers in Latin America. FMW partners exclusively with Cumulis Media for podcasts on the OG Network and digital marketing to their over 800 U.S. Radio Stations. Viewers see both shows from Korean Broadcasting Stations and digital influencers and syndicates in South Korea, Latin America, and Australia. www.newtothestreet.com and www.exploringtheblock.com

About "Exploring the Block" TV:

FMW Media Works Corp.'s Exploring the Block" TV showcases, question & explore companies changing the way the world uses data and security using "Blockchain Technology." The show aims to create a platform to learn about the opportunities and advancements brought about by the invention of "Blockchain." Through uncovering and interviewing companies utilizing "Blockchain" technology, the shows producers' hope to explore the potential impact this technology will bring to society. FMW created this program, "Exploring the Block" to provide viewers the most up to date news and insight into this new frontier in "Blockchains."

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that is contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Contact Information:

FMW MediaWorks

Stephen Simon

Stephen.Simon@NewToTheStreet.com

and

Jenna Simon

(631) 465-0284

Jenna@NewToTheStreet.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bcc6a26f-98ea-4a4f-8118-33f73f4099fa

Source: FMW Media Works Corp