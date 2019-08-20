FLYHT to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 5, 2019





CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V:FLY) (OTCQX:FLYLF) (the "Company" or "FLYHT") has been invited to present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held September 4-5, 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.



FLYHT management is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 5th at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

About the Gateway Conference

The 8th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Gateway Investor Relations, a full-service financial communications firm. Gateway was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation's top institutional investors and analysts. This year's event features over 100 companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gatewayir.com/conference.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT's mission is to improve aviation safety, efficiency and profitability. Globally, and for more than 20 years, airlines, leasing companies, fractional owners and original equipment manufacturers have installed FLYHT's differentiated aircraft and enterprise-based solutions to deliver real-time, flight-deck, satellite connectivity for tracking, health monitoring, and streaming of operational, maintenance and weather data. FLYHT is publicly traded as FLY in Canada on the TSX.V; and as FLYLF in the USA on the OTCQX. FLYHT is based in Calgary, Canada with an office in Littleton, Colorado and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information visit www.flyht.com.

