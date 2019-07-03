FLYHT Provides Second Quarter 2019 Update





CALGARY, Alberta, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.(TSX-V:FLY) (OTCQX:FLYLF) (the "Company" or "FLYHT") today announced preliminary second quarter 2019 highlights and updates.



Second Quarter 2019 Highlights

Secured an aggregate US $3.0 million in sales contracts and purchase orders, assuming the Company provides services over the full term of these contracts





Reported sales order backlog of more than $58.0 million





Received United States Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) Parts Manufacturing Approval for Automated Flight Information Reporting System (AFIRS) products





Re-signed Adelaide Capital Markets Inc. for a one-year contract to conduct Investor Relations activities

During the second quarter 2019, FLYHT secured an aggregate of US $3.0 million in sales contracts and purchase orders, including:

A five-year contract renewal with a Middle East cargo/shipping operator, which provides the operator with continued access to FLYHTLog TM and FLYHTHealth TM (products delivered from FLYHT's cloud-based, enterprise server, Uptime TM ) and expands the previous contract to include FLYHTFuel TM





and FLYHTHealth (products delivered from FLYHT's cloud-based, enterprise server, Uptime ) and expands the previous contract to include FLYHTFuel A purchase order from a current Chinese carrier customer for an additional AFIRS aircraft kit, and an expansion of a software as a service (SaaS) contract with a separate Chinese carrier





An order for an additional AFIRS kit from an existing aircraft leasing company customer





An agreement with the Uganda National Airlines Company to install AFIRS on four of Uganda's aircraft



Under the terms of the agreement, FLYHT will provide the Uganda National Airlines access to FLYHTVoiceTM, FLYHTLogTM and FLYHTHealthTM, all of which will be delivered on a SaaS basis. These services will equip the aircraft with satellite voice communications, automated flight times, global flight tracking that is compliant with the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) Global Aeronautical Distress & Safety System (GADSS) mandate, two-way messaging between the crew and the Operations Control Center (OCC), and engine data collection, which will enable operators to establish trends and monitor performance. Additionally, the AFIRS system will provide real-time, engine and airframe exceedance reports, which can facilitate increased awareness of the airline's operations and ultimately lead to improved fleet management. The initial contract is for five years and is set to renew automatically on an annual basis thereafter.



"Uganda National Airlines Company is our second, national carrier customer in Africa, and as a result of this new contract, we are materially increasing our footprint on the continent," said Derek Taylor, Sales Director with FLYHT. "We believe this new contract will be uniquely beneficial to both parties involved. Our solutions enable Uganda National Airlines to gain access to critical aircraft connectivity throughout Africa and provides them with the necessary tools to not only remain compliant but to operate more efficiently. For FLYHT, the agreement validates the efficacy of our solutions, allows us to increase our presence in the region, and opens the door to additional expansions. We look forward to working with this new customer and supporting the key operational capabilities that will help them solidify their reputation as a world class airline."

On April 15, 2019, FLYHT announced a US $1.8 million OEM purchase order for Iridium modems and license fees, which is included in the US $3.0 million aggregate disclosure.

After all shipments in the second quarter of 2019, FLYHT's sales order backlog totaled $58.0 million. The sales order backlog is the sum of purchase orders and contracts for all unrecognized technical services, licenses, and hardware and the future value of contracted SaaS products. These signed contracts or purchase orders have been previously announced in various press releases. Backlog value for contracts deemed unlikely to manifest is removed. Twelve months of SaaS product value is included in backlog if a customer is currently paying for SaaS products under a contract that has exceeded its original term and is auto-renewing annually for subsequent one-year terms. The sales order backlog value assumes that FLYHT provides hardware and services over the full scope and term of the constituent contracts.

In addition to these new sales contracts and purchase orders, FLYHT received Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to manufacture the AFIRS family of products within the United States. Currently, FLYHT manufactures AFIRS products in Canada under authority granted by Transport Canada. This new FAA authorization enables FLYHT's facilities in Calgary, AB and Littleton, CO to be more flexible in their production of aircraft parts.

During the second quarter of 2019, FLYHT made continued progress in the "OneFLYHT" integration program. The Company successfully manufactured the first FlightLinkTM Iridium Satellite Data Unit and Tropospheric Airborne Meteorological Data Reporting (TAMDARTM) sensor since it acquired the assets of Panasonic Weather Solutions last October. The Company remains on target to begin shipping these products in the third quarter of this year. Additionally, FLYHT completed AS9100D Quality Management Systems - Requirements for Aviation, Space and Defense Organizations re-certification for its Calgary facility. The Company remains on track to establish a multi-site certification, which would include both the Calgary and the Littleton facilities, later this year.

FLYHT extended the May 2018 services agreement with Adelaide Capital Markets Inc ("Adelaide") for a second term of 12 months. Under the terms of this amendment, Adelaide will receive $6,000 CAD per month from FLYHT. The amendment also provides for the issuance of 45,000 common share stock options of FLYHT to Adelaide on or before August 1, 2019 at an exercise price per share equal to the Company's market price of the shares on the date of issuance and subject to the pricing rules of the TSX Venture Exchange in relation to options. The options will vest in tranches of 11,250 in each of the four quarters following the grant date and shall be exercisable until Aug 1, 2022. The amendment can be cancelled with 30 days' notice in writing, at which time all unvested stock options would immediately expire, and all vested options would expire 90 days post-cancellation. The stock options are subject to a four month hold period. Adelaide does not own any shares in the Company.

The agreement and the issuance of stock options are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Finally, FLYHT's current United States investor relations team, Liolios, announced an official name change to Gateway Investor Relations on May 6, 2019.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT's mission is to improve aviation safety, efficiency and profitability. Globally, and for more than 20 years, airlines, leasing companies, fractional owners and original equipment manufacturers have installed FLYHT's differentiated aircraft and enterprise-based solutions to deliver real-time, flight-deck, satellite connectivity for tracking, health monitoring, and streaming of operational, maintenance and weather data. FLYHT is publicly traded as FLY in Canada on the TSX.V; and as FLYLF in the USA on the OTCQX. FLYHT is based in Calgary, Canada with an office in Littleton, Colorado and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information visit www.flyht.com.

Contact Information:

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

Alana Forbes

Chief Financial Officer

403-291-7437

aforbes@flyht.com



Canada Investor

Relations:

Adelaide Capital Markets Inc.

Deborah Honig

647-203-8793

deborah@adelaidecapital.ca U.S. Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations

Matt Glover or Charlie Schumacher

949-574-3860 FLY@gatewayir.com







Join us on social media!

www.twitter.com/flyhtcorp

www.slideshare.net/flyhtcorp

www.youtube.com/flyhtcorp

www.flyht.com



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source: FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.