FLYHT Appoints Captain Mary I. McMillan to Board of Directors





CALGARY, Alberta, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.(TSX-V:FLY) (OTCQX:FLYLF) (the "Company" or "FLYHT") is pleased to announce the appointment of Captain Mary I. McMillan to the company's Board of Directors effective August 1, 2019, which will bring the total to 9 members.



"Mary brings a wealth of aviation experience and industry contacts to FLYHT and we are excited to add her to our very strong Board of Directors," said FLYHT CEO Thomas Schmutz. "FLYHT first worked with Mary and her team in 2015 while she led the commercial launch of SwiftbroadBand-Safety at Inmarsat plc and conceptualized the ‘Black Box in the Cloud' initiative."

In addition to her extensive knowledge of aircraft safety and airline operations, Mary has a passion for environmental responsibility and is very interested in efforts to make aviation greener. "Beyond Eco fuels and more efficient aircraft engines, improving airline operational efficiency can provide significant cost savings by reducing fuel use and the resulting carbon-footprint of aviation in our environment. I believe FLYHT's products support global environmental goals and can be enhanced to provide even more utility," Mary commented.

Prior to joining FLYHT, Mary retired from Inmarsat plc in 2018 where she served as Vice President, Safety and Operational Services and was leading a new division charged with delivering enhanced satcom to the cockpit. Prior to Inmarsat, Mary served as Sr. Vice President, Aerospace Safety and Environment with Tetra Tech AMT and Vice President of Safety and Environmental Services Division at CSSI, Inc.

Prior to this industry work, she served as a commercial airline pilot and amassed 12,000+ flight hours, largely with United Airlines. In addition to flight officer duties, she held several management positions including Line Check Engineer on the B747-200, Federal Aviation Administrator (FAA) Designee/Examiner and Standards Captain, B737/300, Flight Operations Duty Manager, and Director of Flight Safety (Acting).

She is currently President of Cashel Aviation, LLC and is a subject matter expert and provider of safety and environmental consulting services to the aerospace industry.

This appointment is made subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT's mission is to improve aviation safety, efficiency and profitability. Globally, and for more than 20 years, airlines, leasing companies, fractional owners and original equipment manufacturers have installed FLYHT's differentiated aircraft and enterprise-based solutions to deliver real-time, flight-deck, satellite connectivity for tracking, health monitoring, and streaming of operational, maintenance and weather data. FLYHT is publicly traded as FLY in Canada on the TSX.V; and as FLYLF in the USA on the OTCQX. FLYHT is based in Calgary, Canada with an office in Littleton, Colorado and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information visit www.flyht.com.

Contact Information: FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

Alana Forbes

Chief Financial Officer

403-291-7437

aforbes@flyht.com Canada Investor

Relations:

Adelaide Capital Markets Inc.

Deborah Honig

647-203-8793

deborah@adelaidecapital.ca U.S. Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations

Matt Glover or Charlie Schumacher

949-574-3860

FLY@gatewayir.com

Join us on social media!

www.twitter.com/flyhtcorp

www.slideshare.net/flyhtcorp

www.youtube.com/flyhtcorp

www.flyht.com



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source: FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.