FLYHT and L3Harris extend their agreement to provide SATCOM products on the Airbus A220 family





CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYHT announced L3Harris Technologies has extended its partnership and agreement to provide custom engineering services used in global voice and data satellite communication (SATCOM) solutions (See press release dated July 15, 2014). Specifically, FLYHT will customize L3Harris AFIRSTM 228S (Automated Flight Information Recording System) to support global communications between pilots and Air Traffic Control (ATC), Aeronautical Operation control (AOC) and Airline Administrative Control (AAC) through the Iridium® high-fidelity satellite network used in the cockpit of the Airbus A220.



"We are very excited to expand our relationship with L3Harris," stated Tom Schmutz, CEO of FLYHT Aerospace. "Extending our coverage to Airbus' newest aircraft family member with L3Harris makes sense for both partners. Our relationship so far has resulted in the shipment of over 1,500 units to Airbus."

L3Harris is the prime contractor selected to provide AFIRS 228S integrated telecom and global voice and data communications using the Iridium® satellite network. This network provides high quality and high-fidelity voice and data connections globally, including across oceans and desolate regions.

"Our relationship with FLYHT allows us to deliver reliable SATCOM solutions which enable global, critical voice and data communications for pilots," said Terry Flaishans, President of L3Harris Avionics.

The relationship between the parties continues indefinitely (unless terminated in accordance with the agreement) and the financial impact of this amendment will be measured according to future purchase orders between the parties which FLYHT will appropriately disclose.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers' mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $17 billion in annual revenue and 50,000 employees, with customers in 130 countries. L3Harris.com.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT's mission is to improve aviation safety, efficiency and profitability. Globally, and for more than 20 years, airlines, leasing companies, fractional owners and original equipment manufacturers have installed FLYHT's differentiated aircraft and enterprise-based solutions to deliver real-time, flight-deck, satellite connectivity for tracking, health monitoring, and streaming of operational, maintenance and weather data. FLYHT is publicly traded as FLY in Canada on the TSX.V; and as FLYLF in the USA on the OTCQX. FLYHT is based in Calgary, Canada with an office in Littleton, Colorado and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information visit www.flyht.com.





