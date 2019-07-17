FLYHT and ATP CaseBank Partner to Produce Enhanced Aircraft Reliability Application



Aircraft reliability to receive a boost as the two companies work together to support on-board data analysis linked to an advanced troubleshooting platform through real-time bi-directional data transmission

CALGARY, Alberta, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.(TSX-V:FLY) (OTCQX:FLYLF) (the "Company" or "FLYHT") today is pleased to announce a new partner relationship.



FLYHT, an industry leader in capturing, processing, and transmitting real-time aircraft data, along with ATP CaseBank, the leading provider of troubleshooting, reliability and defect trend analysis solutions, are pleased to announce a jointly offered solution to improve aircraft reliability.

The two companies have joined forces to create an application that will help identify and communicate potential and existing aircraft equipment health issues, more effectively allowing for better diagnosis and subsequent repair. This Aircraft Health Monitoring System (AHMS) is designed to detect, alert, and automatically capture key diagnostics data for all aspects of the aircraft, in real-time. This breakthrough helps airlines discover issues before they affect the serviceability of the aircraft, enabling proactive maintenance to avoid future flight delays or cancellations.

"This new partnership with FLYHT delivers the two things the aviation industry values most when it comes to maintenance - efficiency and accuracy," commented Chris Lewis, Chief Operations Officer of ATP CaseBank. "CaseBank's advanced troubleshooting ecosystem coupled with the dynamic on-board data capture capabilities of FLYHT allows airlines to detect and fix emerging faults sooner than previously possible, often prior to failure."

The unique benefits offered by this innovative AHMS application can be classified into three main groups. First, real-time monitoring always allows for the operational status of the entire fleet of aircraft to be known, with instant updates relayed as conditions change. Graphical displays also provide location and health status for each aircraft. Next, the diagnostic capabilities of the troubleshooting and analysis ecosystem allow the on-board system to automatically capture important data relevant to each fault and give airline maintenance control the ability to explore current and historical data, send action messages, and launch troubleshooting guidance to resolve technical issues as soon as possible. Finally, the solution proactively identifies impending issues detected in the patterns of data produced by the aircraft which have not yet affected the serviceability of the aircraft - allowing them to be identified early and enabling maintenance recommendations to pre-empt functional failures.

"It's an exciting combination of capabilities," said Tom Schmutz, CEO of FLYHT. "FLYHT offers real time reporting of aircraft faults and the ability to query aircraft systems for diagnostic information. CaseBank's Spotlight adds the intelligent database to guide the query and diagnose the fault. A real-time problem can be identified and quantified before the aircraft even lands."

Customers of both ATP CaseBank and FLYHT can begin taking advantage of this partnership immediately and those interested in obtaining more information about this new technology are encouraged to visit http://www.flyht.com.

About ATP CaseBank

www.casebank.com

ATP CaseBank is a global information services and software company focused on helping maintenance professionals improve speed, quality, and cost of maintenance, to enhance business performance. The CaseBank software division provides troubleshooting, reliability, and defect trend analysis tools that help engineering and service teams accelerate equipment repair, increase uptime, reduce warranty costs, and improve product support and performance. The company has deep roots in the general aviation, automotive, technology, aerospace, and defence industries and has deployed solutions worldwide to support multiple Fortune 100 companies. As a global company, ATP CaseBank has more than 6,700 customers in 137 countries, with over 43 years of experience in the information services and software industries.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT's mission is to improve aviation safety, efficiency and profitability. Globally, and for more than 20 years, airlines, leasing companies, fractional owners and original equipment manufacturers have installed FLYHT's differentiated aircraft and enterprise-based solutions to deliver real-time, flight-deck, satellite connectivity for tracking, health monitoring, and streaming of operational, maintenance and weather data. FLYHT is publicly traded as FLY in Canada on the TSX.V; and as FLYLF in the USA on the OTCQX. FLYHT is based in Calgary, Canada with an office in Littleton, Colorado and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information visit www.flyht.com.

Contact Information: FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

Jeff Rex

Vice President, Sales & Marketing

303-501-4359

jrex@flyht.com ATP CaseBank

Alicia Carbo-Guha

Director of Marketing

905-364-3641

acarbo-guha@casebank.com

Source: FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.