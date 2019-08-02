Quantcast

    FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. Schedules Second Quarter Conference Call

    August 02, 2019


    CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V:FLY) (OTCQX:FLYLF) (the "Company" or "FLYHT") will host a live conference call to discuss second quarter results on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 7 am MDT (9 am EDT, 6 am PDT).

    The conference call will include a brief presentation from FLYHT's CEO Thomas R. Schmutz and CFO Alana Forbes about the Company's second quarter results followed by a question and answer period with management.

    To access the conference call by phone within Canada and the U.S.A., the toll-free number is 1-800-319-4610. Outside Canada and the U.S.A., dial 1-604-638-5340. (Callers should dial in five to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time).

    Management will accept questions by telephone and e-mail. Individuals wishing to ask a question during the call, can do so by pressing *1. Questions can be emailed in advance or during the conference call to investors@flyht.com.

    An archive of the conference call will be posted on the Presentations and Webcasts section of FLYHT's website as soon as it is available from the conference call provider. http://flyht.com/presentation-and-webcast/.

    About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

    FLYHT's mission is to improve aviation safety, efficiency and profitability. Globally, and for more than 20 years, airlines, leasing companies, fractional owners and original equipment manufacturers have installed FLYHT's differentiated aircraft and enterprise-based solutions to deliver real-time, flight-deck, satellite connectivity for tracking, health monitoring, and streaming of operational, maintenance and weather data. FLYHT is publicly traded as FLY in Canada on the TSX.V; and as FLYLF in the USA on the OTCQX. FLYHT is based in Calgary, Canada with an office in Littleton, Colorado and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information visit www.flyht.com.

    Contact Information:
     
    FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

    Alana Forbes

    Chief Financial Officer

    403-291-7437

    aforbes@flyht.com



    		 Canada Investor Relations:

    Adelaide Capital Markets Inc.

    Deborah Honig

    647-203-8793

    deborah@adelaidecapital.ca



    		 U.S. Investor Relations:

    Gateway Investor Relations

    Matt Glover or

    Charlie Schumacher

    949-574-3860

    FLY@gatewayir.com

    Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

    Source: FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

