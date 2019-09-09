Fluidigm Revolutionizes Next-Generation Sequencing RNA Library Preparation with Microfluidic Automation



Fluidigm Launches Breakthrough RNA Sequencing Library Preparation Workflow, Delivering Substantial Cost Savings and Efficiency

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, today announced the launch of a breakthrough RNA sequencing library preparation workflow that provides substantial cost savings and operational efficiencies for mid-to-high-throughput laboratories. Developed for use with the Fluidigm® Juno™ microfluidic system, the Advanta™ RNA-Seq NGS Library Prep Kit provides an integrated solution that enables researchers to reduce their costs for full-length stranded libraries by up to 50%. Delivering additional operational efficiency, the walkaway automated workflow can also reduce the number of operator interventions and total hands-on time to approximately two hours, a decrease of more than 70% as compared to traditional manual methods.



RNA-seq is one of the fastest growing NGS research applications today. Delivering multiple efficiency improvements through automation and miniaturization of sequential biochemical reactions, the Advanta RNA-Seq workflow solution is ideal for sequencing centers, core facilities and commercial service providers. Efficiently scaling affordable RNA-seq library preparation to meet increasing sample demand is an ongoing challenge in these laboratories. The new Advanta RNA-Seq solution directly addresses these needs by reducing sample prep costs and improving operational efficiency by simplifying the workflow, shortening hands-on time and decreasing consumables waste.

"The new Advanta RNA-Seq NGS Library Prep Kit would enable us to significantly reduce our cost-per-sample and hands-on time," said Scott Magness, PhD, Associate Professor at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. "We were very impressed by the simple, automated microfluidic workflow that requires only 10 nanograms of RNA per sample."

The Fluidigm Juno microfluidics system offers a robust and highly efficient ready-to-go solution for automating full-length RNA-seq library preparation as well as targeted DNA and RNA sequencing. Taking microfluidics-based automation to the next level, the new Advanta RNA-Seq NGS Library Prep Kit includes a novel 48.Atlas™ integrated microfluidic circuit (IFC) that enables simultaneous processing of up to 48 samples. Integrating solid-phase sample enrichment with sequential enzymatic reactions all on a single IFC, the workflow automates multiple reaction steps to generate up to 48 libraries for sequencing on Illumina® systems. The new 48.Atlas was also designed with the ability to automate other large multi-step molecular workflows in the future, representing an important milestone in expanding the capabilities of microfluidics technology to address new market segments and applications.

"We are excited to introduce our revolutionary new RNA sequencing library preparation solution, which will drive new organic growth in our microfluidics business for years to come," said Chris Linthwaite, President and CEO of Fluidigm. "RNA-seq represents a rapidly growing $1.2 billion market with a significant unmet need for scalable and efficient library prep automation. We are thrilled by the very positive response we have received from our customers, providing us with multiple opportunities to accelerate our entry into new accounts and provide robust and sustainable consumables pull-through on our Juno systems."

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) is an industry-leading biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight. We focus on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF® and microfluidics technologies, we develop, manufacture, and market multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research laboratories worldwide. Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all. For more information, visit fluidigm.com.

Fluidigm, the Fluidigm logo, 48.Atlas, Advanta, CyTOF, and Juno are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Fluidigm Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. Fluidigm products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

