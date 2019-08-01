Fluidigm Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results





Second Quarter Revenue Increased 7 Percent to $28.2 Million



Mass Cytometry Revenue Growth of 28 Percent in Second Quarter

Expansion of Mass Cytometry Products with New Metal Markers and Imaging Mass Cytometry Panel Kits, Advanced CyTOF Software



Introduction of Nanoscale Automated RNA-Seq NGS Library Prep Solution

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Financial Highlights

Second Quarter 2019

Total revenue increased 7 percent to $28.2 million from $26.4 million in the second quarter of 2018, with mass cytometry revenue growth of 28 percent compared to the year ago period.

GAAP net loss was $13.8 million, compared with a GAAP net loss of $16.2 million for the second quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP net loss was $7.1 million, compared with a $6.8 million non-GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2018.

"Mass cytometry delivered strong, double-digit performance with market expansion in instrument and consumables sales, offsetting declines in microfluidics. We executed on our innovation roadmap with the introduction of new metals and improved software for mass cytometry, pre-designed Imaging Mass Cytometry™ panels with pathologist-verified antibodies, and new oncology microfluidics assays. Furthermore, today we announced an exciting new microfluidics product that we plan to release in the third quarter: an automated RNA-seq library prep workflow," said Chris Linthwaite, President and CEO.

"Driving growth through innovation along with disciplined management remains our focus," added Linthwaite. "In addition to the new product introductions this quarter, we strengthened our Americas commercial team and hired a Chief Science Officer to lead our scientific initiatives. We are executing on a long-term multi-omics strategy to drive new insights in health and disease, identify meaningful biomarkers and accelerate therapeutic development."

A full reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures can be found in the tables of this news release.

Second Quarter 2019 Results

Revenue by category: Category Revenue by Category Year-over-Year Change % of Total Revenue Instruments $12.2 million 17% 43% Consumables $11.0 million (3%) 39% Service $5.0 million 7% 18%

Revenue by market:



Mass cytometry revenue increased 28 percent to $17.5 million from $13.7 million in the prior year period. Mass cytometry product revenue increased 28 percent to $14.4 million from $11.3 million in the prior year due to higher sales of both instruments and consumables.



Microfluidics revenue decreased 16 percent to $10.7 million from $12.8 million in the prior year period. Microfluidics product revenue decreased 16 percent to $8.9 million from $10.5 million in the prior year period due to lower sales of both instruments and consumables.

Total revenue by geographic area: Geographic Area Revenue by Geography Year-over-Year Change % of Total Revenue Americas $11.1 million (11%) 39% EMEA $11.2 million 23% 40% Asia Pacific $5.9 million 22% 21%

Gross margin:

GAAP gross margin was 54.5 percent in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 51.4 percent in the year ago period and 56.4 percent in the first quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP gross margin was 66.4 percent in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 64.8 percent in the year ago period and 67.7 percent in the first quarter of 2019. The year-over-year increase in gross margin was primarily due to higher plant utilization, offset by lower instrument pricing. Sequentially, decreases in gross margins were primarily due to product mix and instrument pricing, offset by higher plant utilization. In the case of GAAP margin, the year-over-year increase was coupled with fixed amortization over higher revenue while the sequential decrease in gross margin was coupled with fixed amortization over lower revenue.

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments as of June 30, 2019:



Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investments as of June 30, 2019, were $70.9 million. Cash, cash equivalents, and investments as of March 31, 2019, were $75.1 million.



Operational and Business Progress

New Product Innovation:

Announced introduction of an automated RNA-seq NGS (next-generation sequencing) library prep workflow for the Fluidigm ® Juno™ microfluidic system.

Juno™ microfluidic system. Introducing 25 antibodies for Imaging Mass Cytometry, some supporting both formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded and frozen tissue samples.

Announced three Imaging Mass Cytometry panel kits to accelerate immuno-oncology research.

Launched advanced CyTOF ® Software that streamlines the selection and acquisition of multiple regions of interest from each slide with an enhanced user experience.

Software that streamlines the selection and acquisition of multiple regions of interest from each slide with an enhanced user experience. Announced introduction of seven new metals, expanding highly multiplexed cell analysis using CyTOF technology.

Launched two microfluidics assays-Advanta™ RNA Fusions and Advanta Solid Tumor NGS Library Prep Assays-to accelerate translational and clinical cancer research.

Key Employees:

Andrew Quong, PhD, joined Fluidigm as Chief Science Officer to develop and integrate Fluidigm science and technology as it supports the advancement of knowledge in health and disease within the company's broader business strategy.

Jonathan Day joined Fluidigm as Vice President, Commercial Operations, Americas to drive market expansion of mass cytometry and new key accounts for microfluidics.



Publications:

In total, there are now more than 850 publications for mass cytometry, including 34 for Imaging Mass Cytometry.

Third Quarter 2019 Guidance

Total revenue of $­­­­­27 million to $30 million.

GAAP operating expenses of $26 million to $27 million.

Non-GAAP operating expenses of $30 million to $31 million excluding stock-based compensation, and depreciation and amortization expenses of approximately

$3.5 million and $1 million, respectively.

$3.5 million and $1 million, respectively. Total cash outflow of $7 million to $9 million.

Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information



Fluidigm has presented certain financial information in accordance with U.S. GAAP and also on a non-GAAP basis for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019, and June 30, 2018, as well as projected for the third quarter of 2019. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, taken in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, provide useful information for both management and investors by excluding certain non-cash and other expenses that are not indicative of the company's core operating results. Management uses non-GAAP measures to compare the company's performance relative to forecasts and strategic plans and to benchmark the company's performance externally against competitors. Our estimates of forward-looking non-GAAP operating expenses exclude estimates for stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization; loss on disposal of property and equipment; future changes relating to developed and acquired technologies; other intangible assets; and income taxes, among other items, certain of which are presented in the tables accompanying our earnings release. The time and amount of certain material items needed to estimate non-GAAP financial measures are inherently unpredictable or outside of our control. Material changes to any of these items could have a significant effect on guidance and future GAAP results. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and should only be used to supplement an understanding of the company's operating results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Fluidigm encourages investors to carefully consider its results under GAAP, as well as its supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, to more fully understand its business. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP operating results are presented in the accompanying tables of this release.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding the planned introductions and releases of new products; long-term strategy and its expected impact on research and development revenue and market growth in 2019; and projected revenues, expenses, and cash flows for the third quarter of 2019. Forward‑looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including but not limited to challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, launching, marketing, and selling new products; risks relating to reliance on sales of capital equipment for a significant proportion of revenues in each quarter; potential product performance and quality issues; the possible loss of key employees, customers, or suppliers; intellectual property risks; competition; uncertainties in contractual relationships; risks relating to company research and development, sales, marketing, and distribution plans and capabilities; reductions in research and development spending or changes in budget priorities by customers; interruptions or delays in the supply of components or materials for, or manufacturing of, its products; seasonal variations in customer operations; unanticipated increases in costs or expenses; and risks associated with international operations. Information on these and additional risks and uncertainties and other information affecting Fluidigm's business and operating results are contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Fluidigm disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

About Fluidigm



Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) is an industry-leading biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight. We focus on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF® and microfluidics technologies, we develop, manufacture, and market multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research laboratories worldwide. Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all. For more information, visit fluidigm.com.

Fluidigm, the Fluidigm logo, Advanta, CyTOF, Imaging Mass Cytometry, and Juno are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Fluidigm Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. Fluidigm products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

FLUIDIGM CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: Instruments $ 12,201 $ 10,421 $ 25,041 $ 17,941 Consumables 11,034 11,356 23,021 24,313 Product revenue 23,235 21,777 48,062 42,254 Service revenue 4,961 4,651 10,245 9,422 Total revenue 28,196 26,428 58,307 51,676 Cost of revenue: Cost of product revenue 11,100 11,160 22,489 21,382 Cost of service revenue 1,733 1,680 3,465 3,278 Total cost of revenue 12,833 12,840 25,954 24,660 Gross profit 15,363 13,588 32,353 27,016 Operating expenses: Research and development 7,865 7,386 16,237 14,642 Selling, general and administrative 22,134 18,987 44,958 37,792 Total operating expenses 29,999 26,373 61,195 52,434 Loss from operations (14,636 ) (12,785 ) (28,842 ) (25,418 ) Interest expense (491 ) (3,916 ) (3,192 ) (5,805 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - (9,000 ) - Other income, net 231 256 715 348 Loss before income taxes (14,896 ) (16,445 ) (40,319 ) (30,875 ) Income tax benefit 1,143 204 1,101 1,387 Net loss $ (13,753 ) $ (16,241 ) $ (39,218 ) $ (29,488 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.20 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (0.61 ) $ (0.76 ) Shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 69,158 39,003 63,923 38,930

FLUIDIGM CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (1) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,046 $ 95,401 Short-term investments 44,815 - Accounts receivable, net 19,262 16,651 Inventories 14,269 13,003 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,387 2,051 Total current assets 106,779 127,106 Property and equipment, net 8,298 8,825 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 6,506 - Other non-current assets 6,302 6,208 Developed technology, net 51,800 57,400 Goodwill 104,108 104,108 Total assets $ 283,793 $ 303,647 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,075 $ 4,027 Accrued compensation and related benefits 8,281 14,470 Operating lease liabilities, current 3,350 - Other accrued liabilities 5,642 7,621 Deferred revenue, current portion 11,972 11,464 Total current liabilities 37,320 37,582 Convertible notes, net 49,833 172,058 Deferred tax liability, net 12,295 13,714 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 4,812 - Other non-current liabilities 6,893 8,177 Total liabilities 111,153 231,531 Total stockholders' equity 172,640 72,116 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 283,793 $ 303,647 (1) Derived from audited consolidated financial statements

FLUIDIGM CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Operating activities Net loss $ (39,218 ) $ (29,488 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,351 2,932 Stock-based compensation expense 5,263 3,754 Amortization of developed technology 5,600 5,600 Amortization of debt discounts, premiums and issuance costs 2,037 3,083 Loss on extinguishment of debt 9,000 - Loss on disposal of property and equipment 29 - Other non-cash items (88 ) (41 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net (10,117 ) (6,339 ) Net cash used in operating activities (25,143 ) (20,499 ) Investing activities Purchases of investments (44,614 ) (1,451 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments - 5,541 Purchases of property and equipment (685 ) (154 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (45,299 ) 3,936 Financing activities Payment of debt and equity issuance costs (15 ) (2,638 ) Proceeds from employee equity programs, net 1,202 486 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,187 (2,152 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents (25 ) 83 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (69,280 ) (18,632 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 95,401 58,056 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 26,121 $ 39,424 Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,046 $ 39,424 Restricted cash 2,075 - Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 26,121 $ 39,424

FLUIDIGM CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP NET LOSS Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net loss (GAAP) $ (13753 ) $ (16,241 ) $ (39,218 ) $ (29,488 ) Stock-based compensation expense 2,992 2,007 5,263 3,754 Amortization of developed technology (a) 2,800 2,800 5,600 5,600 Depreciation and amortization 1,160 1,409 2,351 2,842 Interest expense (b) 491 3,916 3,192 5,805 Loss on disposal of property and equipment (41

) -

29 -

Loss on extinguishment of debt -

-

9,000 - Benefit from acquisition related income taxes (c) (742 ) (711 ) (1,484 ) (1,627 ) Net loss (Non-GAAP) $ (7,093 ) $ (6,820 ) $ (15,267 ) $ (13,114 ) Shares used in net loss per share calculation - basic and diluted (GAAP and Non-GAAP) 69,158 39,003 63,923 38,930 Net loss per share - basic and diluted (GAAP) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (0.61 ) $ (0.76 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted (Non-GAAP) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.34 ) ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Gross profit (GAAP) $ 15,363 $

13,588 $ 32,353 $ 27,016 Amortization of developed technology (a) 2,800 2,800 5,600 5,600 Depreciation and amortization (d) 444 509 897 1,019 Stock-based compensation expense (d) 108 221 235 425 Gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 18,715 $ 17,118 $ 39,085 $ 34,060 Gross margin percentage (GAAP) 54.5 % 51.4

% 55.5

% 52.3

% Gross margin percentage (Non-GAAP) 66.4

% 64.8

% 67.0

% 65.9

% ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 29,999 $

26,373 $ 61,195 $ 52,434 Stock-based compensation expense (e) (2,884 ) (1,786 ) (5,028 ) (3,329 ) Depreciation and amortization (e) (716 ) (900 ) (1,454 ) (1,823 ) Loss on disposal of property and equipment (e) 41 - (29 ) -

Operating expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 26,440 $ 23,687 $ 54,684 $ 47,282 ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP LOSS FROM OPERATIONS Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Loss from operations (GAAP) $ (14,636 ) $ (12,785 ) $ (28,842 ) $ (25,418 ) Stock-based compensation expense 2,992 2,007 5,263 3,754 Amortization of developed technology (a) 2,800 2,800 5,600 5,600 Depreciation and amortization (e) 1,160 1,409 2,351 2,842 Loss on disposal of property and equipment (e) (41 ) -

29 -

Loss from operations (Non-GAAP) $ (7,725 ) $ (6,569 ) $ (15,599 ) $ (13,222 ) (a) represents amortization of developed technology in connection with the DVS acquisition (b) represents interest expense, primarily on convertible debt (c) represents the tax impact on the purchase of intangible assets in connection with the DVS acquisition (d) represents expense associated with cost of product revenue (e) represents expense associated with research and development, selling, general and administrative activities





