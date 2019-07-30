Fluidigm Announces 3rd Annual Imaging Mass Cytometry User Group Meeting



Fluidigm Invites Researchers to the Largest Global Imaging Mass Cytometry Conference in Zurich, Switzerland

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, today announced that it will hold the 3rd Annual Imaging Mass Cytometry™ (IMC™) User Group Meeting on October 3 and 4, 2019, at the Renaissance Zurich Tower Hotel in Zurich, Switzerland.



The meeting will bring together translational researchers, pathologists and service providers from leading academic institutions and pharmaceutical companies around the world to discuss IMC research applications for biomarker discovery and therapeutic development.

"We are excited to hold this year's Imaging Mass Cytometry User Group Meeting in Zurich. We'll be bringing researchers together from the fields of cytometry, pathology and mass spectrometry in an unprecedented way to advance the use of Imaging Mass Cytometry," said Chris Linthwaite, President and CEO of Fluidigm. "We have an inspiring two-day program planned for our rapidly growing community, including presentations on a number of remarkable research advances in cancer and inflammatory diseases that were powered by IMC. We will also provide many opportunities for networking to facilitate collaborations and sharing of best practices. Together with the imaging community, we believe this is just the beginning for highly multiplexed imaging and look forward to a fantastic future for this transformational technology."

Program Highlights

The User Group Meeting will open each day with presentations from leading translational and clinical researchers who are using IMC to uncover new insights across a range of different diseases. Notable presenters include:

Bernd Bodenmiller, PhD, University of Zurich

Amir Horowitz, PhD, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Frits Koning, PhD, Leiden University Medical Center

Akil Merchant, MD, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Helen Piwnica-Worms, PhD, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Kurt Schalper, MD, PhD, and David Rimm, MD, PhD, Yale School of Medicine

In addition, researchers from AstraZeneca, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and the Max Planck Institute for Molecular Genetics will share interesting use cases demonstrating the value of using IMC in concert with other imaging and genomics technologies to interrogate health and disease states. Following these presentations, Monirath Hav, MD, PhD, from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Carol Cheung, MD, PhD, JD, FRCPC, from the University of Toronto will share their perspectives on the benefits of IMC from a pathologist's point of view.

Panel discussions will follow the plenary sessions each day. The first panel discussion, Collaborating within a Core Lab Setting, will be led by seasoned core facility directors who will share their expertise and perspectives on successfully providing Imaging Mass Cytometry services. On the second day, experienced investigators will lead a discussion on key insights and best practices for IMC data analysis. Panelists for these sessions were selected from leading research institutions from around the globe, including the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Harvard Medical School, The Francis Crick Institute, Leiden University Medical Center, Yale School of Medicine and the STTARR Innovation Centre.

Registration

Attendance is free and open to Fluidigm customers and those interested in using IMC in their own laboratories. Advanced registration is highly recommended as space is limited.

On Wednesday, October 2, Fluidigm is also sponsoring a free data analysis workshop offered through the Bernd Bodenmiller lab. This full-day workshop, available on a first-come, first-served basis exclusively to User Group Meeting attendees, will cover data analysis using both histoCAT™ and histoCAT++.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) is an industry-leading biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight. We focus on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF® and microfluidics technologies, we develop, manufacture, and market multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research laboratories worldwide. Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all. For more information, visit fluidigm.com.

Fluidigm, the Fluidigm logo, CyTOF, Imaging Mass Cytometry, and IMC are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Fluidigm Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. Fluidigm products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding growth in the use of Fluidigm products and technology. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including but not limited to risks relating to challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, launching, marketing, and selling new products; potential product performance and quality issues; intellectual property risks; and competition. Information on these and additional risks and uncertainties and other information affecting Fluidigm's business and operating results is contained in the Fluidigm Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Fluidigm disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Contacts:

Media:

Michaeline Bunting

Senior Director, Marketing

650 737 4190

michaeline.bunting@fluidigm.com

Investors:

Agnes Lee

Vice President, Investor Relations

650 416 7423

agnes.lee@fluidigm.com

Source: Fluidigm Corporation