Flowr Ships Clones to Support Start-up of Operations in Portugal





TORONTO, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation (TSXV: FLWR; OTC:FLWPF) ("Flowr" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Holigen Holdings Limited ("Holigen"), which Flowr is in the process of acquiring the remaining 80.2% interest, subject to regulatory approval, has through its subsidiary RPK Biopharma, Unipessoal Lda, received permission from INFARMED to plant cannabis at the Aljustrel project in Portugal.



In addition, Flowr received a Health Canada export permit that allowed it to make an initial shipment of clones from its Kelowna Campus to Portugal. The Company leveraged its proprietary clean stock protocol and carried out an intensive, nine-week integrated pest management program that led to the receipt of the required phytosanitary certification to ship the clones. Flowr also utilized innovations to packaging to ensure the clones arrived healthy and ready for operations at Aljustrel.

In the coming weeks, Flowr expects to deliver a significantly larger shipment of clones, upon receipt of applicable export permits, which will position Aljustrel well for the planned 2019 planting and, ultimately, an expected first harvest later this year, pending final licensing.

"INFARMED's authorization to plant cannabis at Aljustrel is a major milestone in the development of this project, a cornerstone of our effort to service the global medical cannabis market. Aljustrel is one of the largest outdoor THC cultivation licenses in the developed world, and will be instrumental in providing large-scale, low-cost cannabis extract for pharmaceutical APIs, as well as oils to service the European medical markets," commented Vinay Tolia, Flowr's Chief Executive Officer. "Congratulations to the team at Holigen for advancing this project to this stage in such an efficient manner. This is a testament to their expertise in permitting and licensing and we look forward to bringing our cultivation expertise to this impressive opportunity, the first step of which was our successful initial shipment of healthy clones."

Aljustrel is a developing site for cannabis production, extraction, and manufacturing facilities in Portugal. Designated a Project of National Interest ("PIN") by the Portuguese government, this designation provides the ability to quickly move the project through regulatory licensing processes, as well as potential access to funding. The plan is to build and operate a cannabis cultivation site on the 7,000,000 square foot property with a combined potential annual dried cannabis flower capacity of approximately 500,000 kilograms. Holigen is in the process of receiving all required licenses to operate the Aljustrel site in Portugal.

About The Flowr Corporation

Flowr, through its subsidiaries, holds a cannabis production and sales license granted by Health Canada. With a head office in Toronto and a production facility in Kelowna, BC, Flowr builds and operates large-scale, GMP-designed cultivation facilities utilizing its own growing systems. Flowr's investment in research and development along with its sense of craftsmanship and a spirit of innovation is expected to enable it to provide premium-quality cannabis that appeals to the adult-use recreational market and addresses specific patient needs in the medicinal market.

For more information, visit flowr.ca. Follow Flowr on Twitter: @FlowrCanada; Facebook: Flowr Canada; Instagram: @flowrcanada; and LinkedIn: The Flowr Corporation.

